The Cowboys haven't been to an NFC Championship game since 1995, and that streak will continue for a 28th straight season following their 19-12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. A big reason for the loss is because Mike McCarthy made some very questionable calls in the second half. One of those calls came in third quarter when he decided to punt on fourth-and-5 from San Francisco's 40-yard line in a 9-9 game. Another questionable call came late in the fourth quarter when he called for another punt. This time, the Cowboys were facing a fourth-and-10 from their own 18 with under 2:20 left to play.

2 DAYS AGO