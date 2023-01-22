LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says there have been numerous reports of storm related crashes in their area. According to police, one of the accidents involved a pregnant woman in labor who was on her way to the hospital. Authorities say the multi-vehicle crash that happened just before noon at Peters Road and Highlands Drive in Warwick Township, sent one vehicle into a field and one into a traffic pole. Police say no injuries were reported.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO