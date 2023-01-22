ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 3

Brian Skeffers
3d ago

How was that even possible it's a parking lot what possible speed where they going , I just drove from Harrisburg smh 🤦‍♂️

WGAL

2-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County on Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, the crash happened at the intersection of Delta and Bridgton roads in Lower Chanceford Township at 1:52 p.m. The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the incident...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two killed in York County crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people. According to police, it happened just before 2:00 PM at Delta Road and Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township. Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles with reported entrapment. Two...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

I-81 North closed due to multi-car crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer says I-81 North is closed at mile marker 33.5 in Penn Township. Frazer says the cause is a multi-vehicle crash. Frazer says to avoid the area. No other information is known at this time.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Suspected shoplifter leads police on car chase through crowded store parking lots in Cumberland County

Police arrested two people after an intense car chase at a popular shopping area in Silver Spring Township Tuesday night. The incident began shortly after 6:18 p.m. when police arrived at the Target parking lot located at 6416 Carlisle Pike to investigate an “active theft.” An employee reported a man had fled with two pricey vacuum cleaners and hopped into a van in the parking lot, according to court records. Together, the vacuum cleaners were worth about $800.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Numerous weather-related accidents reported in northern Lancaster County, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says there have been numerous reports of storm related crashes in their area. According to police, one of the accidents involved a pregnant woman in labor who was on her way to the hospital. Authorities say the multi-vehicle crash that happened just before noon at Peters Road and Highlands Drive in Warwick Township, sent one vehicle into a field and one into a traffic pole. Police say no injuries were reported.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store

York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Interstate 81 north reopens in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 North in Cumberland County on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As of 4:47 p.m., the crash is cleared. The crash was between Exit 29: PA 174 – KING ST and Exit: REST AREA. All lanes were closed for several hours.
abc27.com

New details released after 3 bodies found in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner is investigating the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue; A 26-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old man were found deceased in the back of the residence.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to police, officers were called to Target in Mechanicsburg around 6:18 p.m. for a report of an active retail theft involving several hundred dollars’ worth of products.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

First responders, trapped man injured in Perry County fire: police

Two first responders and a man trapped inside a burning Perry County home were hospitalized after the Monday fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the man who firefighters rescued from a first-floor bathroom on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road, Wheatfield Township, was flown to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital with “significant injuries.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA

