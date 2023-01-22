Read full article on original website
Brian Skeffers
3d ago
How was that even possible it's a parking lot what possible speed where they going , I just drove from Harrisburg smh 🤦♂️
Reply
2
Related
WGAL
2-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County on Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, the crash happened at the intersection of Delta and Bridgton roads in Lower Chanceford Township at 1:52 p.m. The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the incident...
local21news.com
Two killed in York County crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people. According to police, it happened just before 2:00 PM at Delta Road and Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township. Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles with reported entrapment. Two...
local21news.com
I-81 North closed due to multi-car crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer says I-81 North is closed at mile marker 33.5 in Penn Township. Frazer says the cause is a multi-vehicle crash. Frazer says to avoid the area. No other information is known at this time.
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
Suspected shoplifter leads police on car chase through crowded store parking lots in Cumberland County
Police arrested two people after an intense car chase at a popular shopping area in Silver Spring Township Tuesday night. The incident began shortly after 6:18 p.m. when police arrived at the Target parking lot located at 6416 Carlisle Pike to investigate an “active theft.” An employee reported a man had fled with two pricey vacuum cleaners and hopped into a van in the parking lot, according to court records. Together, the vacuum cleaners were worth about $800.
local21news.com
Numerous weather-related accidents reported in northern Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says there have been numerous reports of storm related crashes in their area. According to police, one of the accidents involved a pregnant woman in labor who was on her way to the hospital. Authorities say the multi-vehicle crash that happened just before noon at Peters Road and Highlands Drive in Warwick Township, sent one vehicle into a field and one into a traffic pole. Police say no injuries were reported.
Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store
York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
abc27.com
Interstate 81 north reopens in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 North in Cumberland County on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As of 4:47 p.m., the crash is cleared. The crash was between Exit 29: PA 174 – KING ST and Exit: REST AREA. All lanes were closed for several hours.
abc27.com
New details released after 3 bodies found in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner is investigating the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue; A 26-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old man were found deceased in the back of the residence.
WGAL
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
3 dead in ‘critical incident’ at central Pa. home: officials
Three people were found dead at a York County home on Wednesday morning, the county coroner told multiple news outlets. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what they called a “critical incident.”. The coroner’s...
Family Found Dead In Backyard, York Co. Authorities Say: UPDATE
A family of three was found dead in a backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. Two coroners were requested to the Loman Avenue near the intersection of Derry Road and Thelon Drive in West Manchester Township at 11:17 a.m. according to York County Emer…
abc27.com
Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to police, officers were called to Target in Mechanicsburg around 6:18 p.m. for a report of an active retail theft involving several hundred dollars’ worth of products.
local21news.com
One injured after car goes airborne, strikes illegally parked semi in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster man has been taken to the Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury after a car crash in Lower Swatara Township according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Officials say the crash happened Jan. 22 around 9:30 a.m. on the on ramp...
One airlifted from scene of Perry County house fire
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a Perry County house fire. According to crews at the scene, the fire broke out around 2:38 p.m. along the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in Spring Township. The homeowner was the only one inside the home...
WGAL
Coroner: Ages released on 3 people found dead at West Manchester Township home
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says three people were found dead in the backyard of a home in West Manchester Township. Police said they responded to an address on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a "critical incident."
First responders, trapped man injured in Perry County fire: police
Two first responders and a man trapped inside a burning Perry County home were hospitalized after the Monday fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the man who firefighters rescued from a first-floor bathroom on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road, Wheatfield Township, was flown to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital with “significant injuries.”
Yahoo Sports
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Conewago Township: York County Coroner
A 41-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Conewago Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office. The name of the man, who was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, has not been released at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for this morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital,...
fox5dc.com
Driver dead after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-70 near Myersville: police
MYERSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday night in Frederick County. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near the Myersville rest stop. Police believe the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze crashed into the rear...
local21news.com
Man charged in connection with alleged burglary at Green Dragon Farmers Market, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man has been charged and police are working to identify another suspect in connection with burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market in Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to police 23-year-old Devan Andre Robinson, of Harrisburg is charged with one count of burglary and...
Comments / 3