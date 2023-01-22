ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica man missing after swimming near Pacifica

A Santa Monica man remains missing after being swept out to sea in Northern California. Hamzah Al-Saudi, 22, was with two friends in Pacifica when the three entered the water at about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 19. While in the water, Al-Saudi was struck by a large wave and pulled away from shore. While the other two swimmers were able to exit the water and call for help, Al-Saudi never came out of the water.
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
AFP

Coastal town of Half Moon Bay mourns mass slaying

A singing bowl held by a Buddhist monk was struck once for each of seven people shot dead in Half Moon Bay as residents gathered to grieve in a local church late Tuesday. "I never thought this would happen in this community in a million years," said Kemera Gilbert, a Northern California woman who moved to Half Moon Bay to escape the stresses of life.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
kalw.org

State, Bay Area reeling from recent mass shootings

A man accused of shooting eight people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday, killing seven of them, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Redwood City, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe. Chunli Zhao, 67, will be arraigned this afternoon at the Hall of Justice...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead in Apartment Fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill

One person died, and fire crews evacuated several other residents in an apartment building fire Wednesday in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco. One victim was pulled from the flames in the building on Turner Terrace and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, San Francisco Fire Department officials said. The victim later died.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes

A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking

SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them.  She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
lookout.co

At least 7 killed in mass shootings in Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. At least seven people were killed in two related shootings in the beach-side community of Half Moon Bay, an act of violence that comes just two days after 11 people were killed in another mass shooting in Monterey Park.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect due in court Wednesday

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The suspected gunman that shot and killed seven people Monday in Half Moon Bay is expected to be in court for the initial felony arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, according to the District Attorney’s office. The suspect currently in custody for the shooting in Chunli Zhao, 66, of Half Moon […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
iheart.com

Death Toll Rises In Northern California Shootings; Suspect In Custody

---- At least four people have died in relation to separate shootings in Northern California on Monday (January 23), California state Senator Josh Becker announced citing the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. "According to the @SMCSheriff, at least 4 people are dead following separate shootings in @CityofHMB, "Becker tweeted. "Deputies...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree

HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
