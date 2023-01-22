Coroner identifies man struck, killed in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Altoona has been identified by the coroner.

Joseph Holzer, 38, of Altoona was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle on the 200 block of 17th street, according to Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross. He was wearing dark clothing at the time and was killed instantly.

Police said the accident happened around 10:46 p.m. when Holzer was hit while he was in the crosswalk.

No information was immediately available on the driver of the vehicle.

Altoona Police Department and an accident reconstruction from Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene. An investigation is still ongoing.

