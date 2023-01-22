Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bolo 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society has introduced a Pet of the Week with an adorable face that can light up a room. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to introduce Bolo to Milwaukee! He's a three-year-old dog currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
CBS 58
Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
CBS 58
Previewing the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the winter weather usually keeps homeowners in Milwaukee from taking on major outdoor home improvement projects, it is not too early to prepare for the spring thaw-out. The NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show is taking place from Feb. 17 - 19, featuring projects for...
Live music bar 'Howl at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howl at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
On Milwaukee
And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023
This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzeria's made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
CBS 58
Child shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police confirm an 11-year-old boy was shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 6:15 p.m. tonight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. If you have any information, please...
CBS 58
Nickelback to bring 'Get Rollin' Tour' to Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just announced! Nickelback's upcoming "Get Rollin' Tour," will make a stop in Milwaukee on Aug. 5, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. HERE and HERE -- as well as in perso at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office.
CBS 58
Dave Matthews Band coming to Summerfest June 29
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest announced Dave Matthews Band will perform at the Big Gig this year. Dave Matthews Band will take the stage at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, June 29. Their newest album, "Walk Around the Moon," debuts May 19. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at...
CBS 58
Experimental Aircraft Association, born in Milwaukee, celebrating 70 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 70th anniversary of the Experimental Aircraft Association, founded in Milwaukee in 1953, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 26. To celebrate, the EAA is starting a webinar series to teach more about aircraft building and restoration. Their aim is to tie EAA's history to its...
CBS 58
Turn a Brandy Old Fashioned into soft, chewy caramels this Wednesday @ the Wisconsin Quilt Musuem
CEDARBURG (CBS 58) -- You have the chance to transform one of Wisconsin’s most classic drinks into a sweet treat. A hands-on class being offered on Wednesday at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, of all places, will show you how to take a Brandy Old Fashioned and turn it into a soft, chewy caramel laced with brandy, orange, and dried cherries.
CBS 58
Donation to MPD leads to a purchase of ballistic shields for officers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has announced the purchase of special tactical ballistic shields as a direct response to multiple MPD officers being injured by gunfire, or being shot at, while on duty. A press release from MPD on Tuesday, Jan. 24 notes that the purchase aims...
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee introduces first youth commission in nearly 20 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Milwaukee County board tackles issues affecting today's youth, some new advisors will be lending a hand. They're the members of Milwaukee County's first "youth commission" in nearly 20 years. "Each of you have incredible strengths, talents and experiences to bring to the table," said...
CBS 58
Brookfield alderman under fire for comments some find discriminatory and classist
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Brookfield alderman is under fire for comments many perceive as discriminatory and classist. Alderman Kris Seals made the comments Jan. 17 while discussing an affordable housing development. A California company is looking to include a multifamily housing complex in its Brookfield development. Seals opposes...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month
GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon
The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISN
Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
CBS 58
Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
