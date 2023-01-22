ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Related
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bolo 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society has introduced a Pet of the Week with an adorable face that can light up a room. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to introduce Bolo to Milwaukee! He's a three-year-old dog currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Previewing the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the winter weather usually keeps homeowners in Milwaukee from taking on major outdoor home improvement projects, it is not too early to prepare for the spring thaw-out. The NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show is taking place from Feb. 17 - 19, featuring projects for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Child shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police confirm an 11-year-old boy was shot near 65th and Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 6:15 p.m. tonight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. If you have any information, please...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dave Matthews Band coming to Summerfest June 29

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest announced Dave Matthews Band will perform at the Big Gig this year. Dave Matthews Band will take the stage at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, June 29. Their newest album, "Walk Around the Moon," debuts May 19. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee introduces first youth commission in nearly 20 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Milwaukee County board tackles issues affecting today's youth, some new advisors will be lending a hand. They're the members of Milwaukee County's first "youth commission" in nearly 20 years. "Each of you have incredible strengths, talents and experiences to bring to the table," said...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month

GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
GRAFTON, WI
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon

The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
MILWAUKEE, WI

