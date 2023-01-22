Read full article on original website
Feds deny emergency call to slow ships, ease whale strikes
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. government has denied a request from a group of environmental organizations to immediately apply proposed ship-speed restrictions in an effort to save a vanishing species of whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering new rules designed to stop large ships from...
Black box from Nepal plane crash to be sent to Singapore
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The black box recovered from the Jan. 15 plane crash in Nepal is being sent to Singapore for analysis to identify the cause of the crash that killed all 72 people on board, officials said Thursday. Both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder...
Norway releases former top Wagner Group member
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities said Wednesday that they have released a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group who has sought asylum after entering the country illegally. Andrey Medvedev was released from a detention center “against an order for a specific place of...
