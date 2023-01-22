Read full article on original website
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Bedford Town Council approves funding for new fire training towers, police equipment
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Town Council provided some exciting updates for the town's fire and police forces at their most recent meeting. The council said the town was awarded a grant from the Virginia Fire Services Board for the Regional Fire Service Training Facilities. SEE ALSO: Crews...
chathamstartribune.com
Firefighters respond to blaze in Chatham
Firefighters from four departments responded to a house fire this evening in Chatham. Crews received a call at 5:44 p.m. concerning a fire that began in the basement of a single story residence on Whitehead Court, according to. Chatham Volunteer Fire Department Chief Donald Motley. The fire started in the...
WSLS
Residents displaced, one hospitalized after house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home have been displaced after a fire left flame and smoke damage to the building, according to the Danville Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Central Street on Tuesday (Jan. 24) at about 11:41 p.m. Fortunately, everyone inside made...
WSET
WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
wfxrtv.com
Road closure in Lynchburg today
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg has announced a lane closure is in place for the day. City officials say the closure is taking place on a portion of Florida Ave., from Augusta Street to Grace Street, so that Verizon crews can conduct emergency repairs in the area.
WSET
3 taken to hospital after crash on Goodview Road in Bedford County: Officials
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An area fire department said multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County on Monday. At 10:05 a.m., the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Goodview Road at Meador Road for an accident with entrapment.
wfxrtv.com
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
WSET
Fire in Henry County under investigation
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Chief William Martin said fire crews got a call around 10:30 p.m. for a laundry room fire at the Department of Corrections in Henry County. Martin said guards attempted to put out the fire but couldn't put it out but were...
WSET
GALLERY: Bedford Co. high school students get hands-on emergency services experience
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Thirty-one students from three Bedford County high schools were treated to a unique learning experience on the Bedford ONE Emergency Services Tour. Led by Fire & Rescue Chief Janet Blankenship and his team, the students were given hands-on demonstrations of first aid procedures such...
WDBJ7.com
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
WSET
No injuries reported after chimney fire in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Fire Company responded to a house for a chimney fire on Sunday night. The company responded to the home in the 300 block of Camping Spring Road. The first units on scene found an active chimney fire with smoke throughout the first floor...
WSET
More than 1,000 customers without power in the Lynchburg area: AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people are without power Wednesday night. The estimated restoration time is 3:00 a.m. Thursday, according to AEP. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what...
WSET
Former McClung Lumber Company building goes up in flames in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire and EMS Department said there were no injuries after a blaze in the city on Monday morning. The department responded to a commercial structure fire at 17 7th Street at around 2:30 a.m. They said the location was the former home of...
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
WSET
Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
WSET
66-year-old Danville woman dies in crash on Route 41 in Pittsylvania County: VSP
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead following a crash over the weekend in Pittsylvania County. Virginia State Police said it was called to Route 41, near Route 719 on Saturday at 11:36 a.m. Police said a 2007 Toyota Corolla pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after altercation in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an altercation at a home in Henry County Tuesday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the...
WSLS
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting at Leehy Manor Apartments in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have released more information on an officer-involved shooting that they say happened in Southwest Roanoke on Wednesday morning. Roanoke Police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW and found a man outside on a sidewalk. Authorities said the officer...
WSET
Deputies in Henry County are investigating a breaking and entering of a business
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Deputies in Henry County are investigating a breaking and entering of a business. According to deputies, this incident happened at the Backlot Hair Design, located at 2293 Daniels Creek Road. Entry was made into the business where an undisclosed amount of items where stolen,...
WSLS
Wednesday’s rain, spotty wintry mix to be replaced by strong wind gusts
ROANOKE, Va. – For many, it’s been a pretty snowless winter. And for many, that’s about to continue Wednesday. A few select spots north of I-64 could see some snow and sleet up until about midday. Patchy freezing rain will be possible in some of the higher...
