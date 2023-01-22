ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Firefighters respond to blaze in Chatham

Firefighters from four departments responded to a house fire this evening in Chatham. Crews received a call at 5:44 p.m. concerning a fire that began in the basement of a single story residence on Whitehead Court, according to. Chatham Volunteer Fire Department Chief Donald Motley. The fire started in the...
CHATHAM, VA
WSLS

Residents displaced, one hospitalized after house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home have been displaced after a fire left flame and smoke damage to the building, according to the Danville Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Central Street on Tuesday (Jan. 24) at about 11:41 p.m. Fortunately, everyone inside made...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Road closure in Lynchburg today

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg has announced a lane closure is in place for the day. City officials say the closure is taking place on a portion of Florida Ave., from Augusta Street to Grace Street, so that Verizon crews can conduct emergency repairs in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Fire in Henry County under investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Chief William Martin said fire crews got a call around 10:30 p.m. for a laundry room fire at the Department of Corrections in Henry County. Martin said guards attempted to put out the fire but couldn't put it out but were...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

GALLERY: Bedford Co. high school students get hands-on emergency services experience

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Thirty-one students from three Bedford County high schools were treated to a unique learning experience on the Bedford ONE Emergency Services Tour. Led by Fire & Rescue Chief Janet Blankenship and his team, the students were given hands-on demonstrations of first aid procedures such...
WDBJ7.com

Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
SALEM, VA
WSET

No injuries reported after chimney fire in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Fire Company responded to a house for a chimney fire on Sunday night. The company responded to the home in the 300 block of Camping Spring Road. The first units on scene found an active chimney fire with smoke throughout the first floor...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

More than 1,000 customers without power in the Lynchburg area: AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the AEP power outage map more than 1,000 people are without power Wednesday night. The estimated restoration time is 3:00 a.m. Thursday, according to AEP. For the latest information regarding the power outages visit here. ABC13 is working to learn more on what...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Former McClung Lumber Company building goes up in flames in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire and EMS Department said there were no injuries after a blaze in the city on Monday morning. The department responded to a commercial structure fire at 17 7th Street at around 2:30 a.m. They said the location was the former home of...
SALEM, VA
Augusta Free Press

Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke man charged, 2.3 lbs. of Fentanyl seized from home: VSP

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is facing charges and a large number of narcotics are off the streets after a seizure in the Star City. On October 3, 2022, Special Agents with the Virginia State Police, members of the Special Investigations Program (Mass Transit Unit), and the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force seized drugs, guns, and US Currency from a home in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA

