ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Monte Durham from “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta” explains what makes the perfect wedding dress

By Sophia Borrelli, Patsy Montesinos
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Beliveau Farm hosts Blue Jean Ball Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm in Blacksburg is hosting its Blue Jean Ball Saturday, January 28. Put on your best cowboy/cowgirl hat, boots and jeans for an evening of boot scootin’ boogie fun! Country music will be played by DJ Pat of Baldman Entertainment from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Wine and food are available to purchase all evening.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pet Talk: Does your dog seem scared of everything?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Candace in Roanoke asked, “My one-year-old dog all of the sudden seems to be afraid of everything...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Jan. 24, 2023 Picture of the Day

Thanks to Lindsay Law for today’s Picture of the Day from Boones Mill. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
BOONES MILL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Iron Lives Spring 23

Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

American Pickers coming to Virginia in March

Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights resources to find that perfect job

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses across our hometowns are in the midst of the labor shortage, and a lot of people are looking for new jobs. Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the free resources right here in our region that can help you stand out at your next interview.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

More than a year later, scientists in Martinsville are still working on skeleton of ice age cat found in Lee County

Back in the fall of 2021, a group of cavers returned to Lee County, where they had come across something unexpected on a mapping trip five years earlier. This time accompanied by paleontologist Alex Hastings, they worked tirelessly – and muddily – to bring to light “Petra,” “the near-complete skeleton of an ice-age era cat.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Community rallying to help dog recover

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

IRON Lives Offers Youth Positive Direction

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - IRON Lives works alongside community partners to make a greater collective impact on the community. They work to be a bridge between students and the community by providing positive youth development, committed mentoring, and character-centered athletics. Allison Jordan, IRON Lives Executive Director, along with Olivia Raj,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Tudor House Sheds Light on the Seriousness of Mental Illness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Through their tragedy, they want to help other families as they navigate the difficult waters of helping a loved one who struggles with mental illness. Tudor House started out of one family’s tragedy. Louis Tudor was a coach, biscuit-man, athlete, and above all, a beloved brother, father, and husband. He took his own life in July of 2020, and since then, his family wanted to shed light on the seriousness of mental illness. It is dedicated to suicide prevention, education, and support.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Cattle Baron’s Ball wins American Cancer Society Event of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Cattle Barrons Ball has been named the 2022 American Cancer Society Event of the Year, according to the American Cancer Society. The event hosted more than 650 people and grossed over $480,000, doubling attendance and revenue from the year prior. “An event that...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy