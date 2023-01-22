Monte Durham from “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta” explains what makes the perfect wedding dress

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Beliveau Farm hosts Blue Jean Ball Saturday
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm in Blacksburg is hosting its Blue Jean Ball Saturday, January 28. Put on your best cowboy/cowgirl hat, boots and jeans for an evening of boot scootin’ boogie fun! Country music will be played by DJ Pat of Baldman Entertainment from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Wine and food are available to purchase all evening.
WDBJ7.com
Pet Talk: Does your dog seem scared of everything?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Candace in Roanoke asked, “My one-year-old dog all of the sudden seems to be afraid of everything...
WDBJ7.com
Texas Roadhouse Headed to Danville
Brandon Goes Live at the Vault for Restaurant Week. Pet Talk: Does Your Dog Seem Scared of Everything?
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Little Green Hive Joins In Roanoke Restaurant Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Little Green Hive stops by the 7@four show Sunday to talk about their involvement with Roanoke Restaurant Week. Little Green Hive is located at 1402 Grandin Rd SW in Roanoke.
WSLS
New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
WSLS
Jan. 24, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Lindsay Law for today’s Picture of the Day from Boones Mill. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
WDBJ7.com
Iron Lives Spring 23
Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Previewing Saturday’s Bug Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History will be hosting its Bug Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4-p.m. Ticket prices for the event vary. “Bug Festival 2023 features the museum’s scientists and researchers showing-off a huge variety of preserved (not alive) specimens from the museum’s entomology (insect) collections.”
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of Virginia
Located within northern Craig County in a scenic town called Paint Bank is where you'll find one of the most charming general stores in the state. Paint Bank General Store is an authentic small-town store that offers visitors a bit of everything–from gifts to groceries and even a year-round Christmas shop.
WDBJ7.com
Slavery in Appalachia, A Discussion at Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery
Radford, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will open a new exhibit, “Slavery in Appalachia,” with a panel discussion and opening reception on Friday, January 27. The panel discussion will begin at 5:30 and the opening reception will begin at 6:45. Sarah Carter, a Board...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights resources to find that perfect job
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses across our hometowns are in the midst of the labor shortage, and a lot of people are looking for new jobs. Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the free resources right here in our region that can help you stand out at your next interview.
cardinalnews.org
More than a year later, scientists in Martinsville are still working on skeleton of ice age cat found in Lee County
Back in the fall of 2021, a group of cavers returned to Lee County, where they had come across something unexpected on a mapping trip five years earlier. This time accompanied by paleontologist Alex Hastings, they worked tirelessly – and muddily – to bring to light “Petra,” “the near-complete skeleton of an ice-age era cat.”
Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
WHSV
Community rallying to help dog recover
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
WDBJ7.com
IRON Lives Offers Youth Positive Direction
Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - IRON Lives works alongside community partners to make a greater collective impact on the community. They work to be a bridge between students and the community by providing positive youth development, committed mentoring, and character-centered athletics. Allison Jordan, IRON Lives Executive Director, along with Olivia Raj,...
WDBJ7.com
Tudor House Sheds Light on the Seriousness of Mental Illness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Through their tragedy, they want to help other families as they navigate the difficult waters of helping a loved one who struggles with mental illness. Tudor House started out of one family’s tragedy. Louis Tudor was a coach, biscuit-man, athlete, and above all, a beloved brother, father, and husband. He took his own life in July of 2020, and since then, his family wanted to shed light on the seriousness of mental illness. It is dedicated to suicide prevention, education, and support.
WDBJ7.com
Cattle Baron’s Ball wins American Cancer Society Event of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Cattle Barrons Ball has been named the 2022 American Cancer Society Event of the Year, according to the American Cancer Society. The event hosted more than 650 people and grossed over $480,000, doubling attendance and revenue from the year prior. “An event that...
WSLS
Wednesday’s rain, spotty wintry mix to be replaced by strong wind gusts
ROANOKE, Va. – For many, it’s been a pretty snowless winter. And for many, that’s about to continue Wednesday. A few select spots north of I-64 could see some snow and sleet up until about midday. Patchy freezing rain will be possible in some of the higher...
Comments / 0