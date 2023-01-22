ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Colleen Cusick
3d ago

you have to blame partially our leaders in our city and our police chief what are they doing to stop this crime they know it's there they know the kids are doing it what are the heck are they doing

Goodvibes
3d ago

Guns are being funneled into the wrong hands and then reported stolen. They need to start charging the sellers with murder, too, as they did in that Chilli’s case. Nothing is going to change unless they go after the illegal gun source. The other day, a 19-year-old was arrested twice in 2 weeks for a gun 🥹 gun. Two guys in jail for double homicide were on bail that involved guns when they murdered the 2. Police can only do so much; it's up to the DA TO SEEK OUT THE SOURCE INSTEAD OF BEING CONTENT WITH ONE WIN. How will they tear down a highway for people to drive through that mess without cleaning up the neighborhood? They need to hold the gun dealers accountable n. Those guns will dry up!!! Also, programs for drug addicts and children teach them morals to live by, so they won't get caught up with the world around them.

Colleen Cusick
3d ago

the people ought to be outraged at this continues to happen with nothing being done

WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man busted for guns, drugs as he made a ghost gun on 3-D printer, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested Tuesday on charges he was selling drugs and building ghost guns using a 3-D printer in his home, police said. Investigators searching the man’s home at 1028 N. State St. found handguns, two long guns and parts such as magazines and caliber ammunition, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said during a news conference Wednesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police To Speak About Attempted Murder Of Three Officers Yesterday

UPDATE: An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempting to murder three Syracuse police officers. Multiple sources say that Tajh Smith, of Salina, shot at 3 officers at least two times using a .45 caliber handgun. The incident happened around 3:30 yesterday afternoon in the 500 block of Fabius Street as the officers wearing marked vests were getting out of a car. One of the shots fired just missed an officer's head and hit the police vehicle. Smith is charged with attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York Post

Christopher Wood bought shotgun 16 days before killing teen daughter in murder-suicide

An upstate New York dad who shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll student daughter before turning the gun on himself bought the 20-gauge shotgun just 16 days before the shocking murder-suicide. Christopher Wood, 51, legally purchased the shotgun on Jan. 4 — a little over two weeks before he used it to shoot Ava Wood, 14, in the head on Jan. 20, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported, citing Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Newton. Ava, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed with a firearm wound to the head. Her father’s body was found...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women

Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Help Police Find This MV Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

21-year-old Syracuse woman shot in the leg off Oakwood Ave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a report of a shooting with injuries on Saturday, January 21 around 12:43 p.m. at Grape Terrace off Oakwood Ave. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the reported shooting at 131 Grape Terrace, and at the same time, received information that the victim was in a private […]
SYRACUSE, NY
fox5ny.com

NY father shoots 14-year-old daughter in murder-suicide

NEW YORK - A father from upstate New York allegedly shot and killed his 14-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in a shocking murder-suicide. Ava Wood, 14, was found shot in the head and killed on January 20 inside a home in Baldwinsville, New York after her mother, Heather Wood, told police that she had not shown up for school that day, according to the Post-Standard of Syracuse.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said

Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Woodstock Man Who Drove Under The Influence And Killed Two, Sentenced

Cazenovia, N.Y. - The driver involved in a double-fatal accident in the Town of Cazenovia last July has pled guilty and been sentenced. 36 year old Justin Haines, of New Woodstock pled guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st degree.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies: Four teens found riding in stolen Kia amid spike in car thefts

RUSH, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens for riding in a stolen Kia car on Wednesday morning. This comes amid concerns that young people are stealing Kia and Hyundai cars because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Rochester Police reported on Tuesday that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai. On Kia owner in the city said someone has tried to steal his Kia three times since Christmas.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
