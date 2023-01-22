you have to blame partially our leaders in our city and our police chief what are they doing to stop this crime they know it's there they know the kids are doing it what are the heck are they doing
Guns are being funneled into the wrong hands and then reported stolen. They need to start charging the sellers with murder, too, as they did in that Chilli’s case. Nothing is going to change unless they go after the illegal gun source. The other day, a 19-year-old was arrested twice in 2 weeks for a gun 🥹 gun. Two guys in jail for double homicide were on bail that involved guns when they murdered the 2. Police can only do so much; it's up to the DA TO SEEK OUT THE SOURCE INSTEAD OF BEING CONTENT WITH ONE WIN. How will they tear down a highway for people to drive through that mess without cleaning up the neighborhood? They need to hold the gun dealers accountable n. Those guns will dry up!!! Also, programs for drug addicts and children teach them morals to live by, so they won't get caught up with the world around them.
the people ought to be outraged at this continues to happen with nothing being done
