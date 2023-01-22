ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

WHIO Dayton

Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?

Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Champaign and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

County under Winter Storm Warning; expected snow accumulation increased

The Wood County Emergency Management Agency has issued the following advisory:. We are now under a Winter Storm Warning and the confidence has increased of slightly higher snowfall amounts of 5-8 inches. Timing: Early Wednesday around 3 a.m., freezing rain is expected to start transitioning to snow around 5 a.m....
WOOD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lingering snow showers, slick spots Monday morning

A band of heavy snow formed along and a little west of the I-71 corridor Sunday morning that brought snow totals of 3 to 5 inches. Lighter amounts (1 to 3 inches) fell southeast of the I-71 corridor and across southeastern Ohio. Snow showers and a little freezing drizzle will contribute to some slick spots […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Marion County prepares for Wednesday's snow

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — City of Marion crews are ready to plow and salt streets when the snow comes in early Wednesday. They loaded their trucks with salt on Tuesday night. "Our 2nd shift crew is going to stay over a little bit later, and then our third shift crew will be here so we’ll have a little extra throughout the night," said Scott Schertzer, Mayor of the City of Marion.
MARION COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL-TV

3 things to know about Wednesday's winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team is forecasting a return to wintry weather for the end of January. Beyond the light snow accumulations this Sunday, an ALERT Day has been issued for Wednesday, January 25th for the potential of more significant snow accumulation, a wintry mix and the colder more typical winter chill.
FINDLAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man

SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

