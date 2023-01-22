Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for some; Snow transitioning to rain this afternoon
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, and Shelby counties. >>Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. Storm ends with light snow again and more scattered snow showers Thursday. DETAILED FORECAST:. TODAY: Poor visibility and driving conditions through midday. Rain/sleet...
Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?
Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Champaign and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level.
Winter Storm Warning issued for most ahead of Wednesday’s storm with accumulating snow expected
Winter Storm Warning issued for Butler, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Warren, and Union Counties from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winter Storm Advisory issued for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, and Darke Counties from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Logan, Clark, Champaign, and Greene Counties from...
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
County under Winter Storm Warning; expected snow accumulation increased
The Wood County Emergency Management Agency has issued the following advisory:. We are now under a Winter Storm Warning and the confidence has increased of slightly higher snowfall amounts of 5-8 inches. Timing: Early Wednesday around 3 a.m., freezing rain is expected to start transitioning to snow around 5 a.m....
Lingering snow showers, slick spots Monday morning
A band of heavy snow formed along and a little west of the I-71 corridor Sunday morning that brought snow totals of 3 to 5 inches. Lighter amounts (1 to 3 inches) fell southeast of the I-71 corridor and across southeastern Ohio. Snow showers and a little freezing drizzle will contribute to some slick spots […]
Marion County prepares for Wednesday's snow
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — City of Marion crews are ready to plow and salt streets when the snow comes in early Wednesday. They loaded their trucks with salt on Tuesday night. "Our 2nd shift crew is going to stay over a little bit later, and then our third shift crew will be here so we’ll have a little extra throughout the night," said Scott Schertzer, Mayor of the City of Marion.
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
3 things to know about Wednesday's winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team is forecasting a return to wintry weather for the end of January. Beyond the light snow accumulations this Sunday, an ALERT Day has been issued for Wednesday, January 25th for the potential of more significant snow accumulation, a wintry mix and the colder more typical winter chill.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities for accumulating snow, low visibility and slick roads. Use caution!
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man
SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
10.5-acre adventure park planned for Westerville
The City of Westerville is planning Edge Adventure Park along the western bank of Alum Creek.
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
Cause of Willard nursing home fire determined
The Willard Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that lighting was the cause of a nursing home fire Thursday night.
