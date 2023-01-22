MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — City of Marion crews are ready to plow and salt streets when the snow comes in early Wednesday. They loaded their trucks with salt on Tuesday night. "Our 2nd shift crew is going to stay over a little bit later, and then our third shift crew will be here so we’ll have a little extra throughout the night," said Scott Schertzer, Mayor of the City of Marion.

MARION COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO