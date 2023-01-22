ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

FOX43.com

'Critical incident' in York County, coroner responds

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County police and the coroner were at the scene of a "critical incident." According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, officers responded to an address on Loman Avenue for the incident. Police have stated that there is no danger to the public and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

I-81 shuts down after Cumberland County crash

Update 5:45 p.m.: Northbound lanes have reopened. A crash amid Wednesday’s snow showers has shut down Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. Northbound lanes closed around 12:30 p.m. at exit 29 toward King Street in Shippensburg, according to 511PA. It is unclear how long the highway will be closed, or...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Interstate 81 north reopens in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 North in Cumberland County on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As of 4:47 p.m., the crash is cleared. The crash was between Exit 29: PA 174 – KING ST and Exit: REST AREA. All lanes were closed for several hours.
WGAL

Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. According to PSP and the York County Coroner’s Office, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash, with reports of entrapment, on the 3800 block of Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township, in York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead in central Pa. crash: police

Two people involved in a York County crash on Wednesday afternoon have died, according to state police. First responders were called just before 2 p.m. to the intersection of Delta and Bridgeton roads, Lower Chanceford Township, for a two-vehicle crash with entrapment. Police did not say how many people were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store

York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash affecting I-83 traffic in Cumberland County

Interstate 83 traffic is clogged in Cumberland County because of a Wednesday afternoon crash, traffic maps show. Southbound lanes were briefly shut down between exit 41B to Lemoyne and exit 40B to New Cumberland, according to 511PA. The highway has partially reopened, but delays should continue to be expected. It’s...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
LANCASTER, PA
