Read full article on original website
Related
State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash, avoid the area
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are currently at the scene of a deadly crash in York County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Jan. 25 at 1:56 p.m., troopers from the York Station were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township.
FOX43.com
'Critical incident' in York County, coroner responds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County police and the coroner were at the scene of a "critical incident." According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, officers responded to an address on Loman Avenue for the incident. Police have stated that there is no danger to the public and...
I-81 shuts down after Cumberland County crash
Update 5:45 p.m.: Northbound lanes have reopened. A crash amid Wednesday’s snow showers has shut down Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. Northbound lanes closed around 12:30 p.m. at exit 29 toward King Street in Shippensburg, according to 511PA. It is unclear how long the highway will be closed, or...
abc27.com
Interstate 81 north reopens in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 North in Cumberland County on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As of 4:47 p.m., the crash is cleared. The crash was between Exit 29: PA 174 – KING ST and Exit: REST AREA. All lanes were closed for several hours.
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
abc27.com
Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. According to PSP and the York County Coroner’s Office, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash, with reports of entrapment, on the 3800 block of Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township, in York County.
Crash closes portion of Interstate 81 NB in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 around mile marker 35.5 on Interstate 81 in Penn Township. As a result of the crash, the...
2 dead in central Pa. crash: police
Two people involved in a York County crash on Wednesday afternoon have died, according to state police. First responders were called just before 2 p.m. to the intersection of Delta and Bridgeton roads, Lower Chanceford Township, for a two-vehicle crash with entrapment. Police did not say how many people were...
3 dead in ‘critical incident’ at central Pa. home: officials
Three people were found dead at a York County home on Wednesday morning, the county coroner told multiple news outlets. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what they called a “critical incident.”. The coroner’s...
Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store
York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
Family Found Dead In Backyard, York Co. Authorities Say: UPDATE
A family of three was found dead in a backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. Two coroners were requested to the Loman Avenue near the intersection of Derry Road and Thelon Drive in West Manchester Township at 11:17 a.m. according to York County Emer…
Hit and run reported in Franklin County, police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a person of interest in a reported hit and run. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the crash occurred at Norland Pub, located at 454 Norland Avenue. The victim reported his car was struck at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Crash affecting I-83 traffic in Cumberland County
Interstate 83 traffic is clogged in Cumberland County because of a Wednesday afternoon crash, traffic maps show. Southbound lanes were briefly shut down between exit 41B to Lemoyne and exit 40B to New Cumberland, according to 511PA. The highway has partially reopened, but delays should continue to be expected. It’s...
Harrisburg pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian last night. A woman walking in the eastbound lanes of the 1600 block of State Street in Harrisburg was allegedly struck by multiple vehicles and later died from her injuries. Police say they...
Two Men Die In Head-On Crash On RT 74, York Co. Coroner Says: UPDATE
Two men died at the scene of a head-on crash in York County on Wednesday, Jan. 25, authorities say. Troopers from Troop J - York Station were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road, Lower Chanceford Township, at 1:56 p.m., acc…
Woman dies after being hit by car on Harrisburg street: police
A woman has died hours after being hit by a car in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening, according to police. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch confirmed that officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of State Street for a pedestrian crash. Officers made contact with the driver of...
One airlifted from scene of Perry County house fire
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a Perry County house fire. According to crews at the scene, the fire broke out around 2:38 p.m. along the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in Spring Township. The homeowner was the only one inside the home...
Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
Yahoo Sports
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Conewago Township: York County Coroner
A 41-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Conewago Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office. The name of the man, who was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, has not been released at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for this morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital,...
Coroner called to ‘critical incident’ in central Pa: dispatch
Update: County coroner tells several news outlets that 3 have died. Authorities in York County are investigating a “critical incident” that the coroner’s office was called to on Wednesday. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address on Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 2