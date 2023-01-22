Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s basketball teams gear up for late-season push
The Steamboat Springs girls basketball team is riding a four-game losing streak and holds a 5-9 record, but with a rivalry game against Moffat County coming up, the girls have a chance to get the season back on track. Behind scoring leaders sophomore Mahlet Vanblarcum and senior Belize Berry, the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘Bigger than us’: Steamboat basketball prepares for rivalry games against Moffat County
Rivalry games have a way of getting athletes to compete at a higher level than they knew they could. They bring the adrenaline to an all-time high and are sure to dazzle a crowd every single time. Dating back decades, the Steamboat Springs and Moffat County rivalry has done exactly...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat hockey team ranked 5th in league
Steamrolling its way through the regular season schedule, Steamboat Springs hockey is 7-3-1 on the year. One thing to note about that record though, is all three losses have come to 5A schools when Steamboat competes at the 4A level. The Sailors are 3-0 in league play and hold the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Drew Hyde Memorial Fund hosts ‘State of the Snowpack’ fundraiser Saturday
The Drew Hyde Memorial Fund is hosting the educational and fundraising event “State of the Snowpack” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall in Steamboat Springs. The community event is open to the public and especially targets winter backcountry enthusiasts and recreationalists. The...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skier and snowboarder code expands to include two important rules
The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision. “Reckless skiing is really a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Friends, family pay tribute to ski industry icon Chris Diamond
Those who knew Chris Diamond describe the former president and chief operating officer of Steamboat Resort as devoted, caring and passionate, and say those qualities reflected in his leadership during his time in Steamboat and throughout his four decades in the ski industry. “It started with his passion for the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat council member hosting town hall Friday to discuss Howelsen Hill’s future
Steamboat Springs City Council member Michael Buccino is holding a town hall session on Friday, Jan. 27, with users of Howelsen Hill, an effort that he hopes will help start discussions about the future of the city’s flagship park. Buccino said he has reached out to several of the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Donated acre adjacent to Steamboat Cemetery creates a buffer from development
The Steamboat Springs Cemetery received a land donation, adding about an acre on the property’s northwest side that, at the very least, will prevent more development immediately adjacent to many locals’ final resting places. “This helps put a buffer to the cemetery,” said Jim Stanko, president of the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Yoga for arthritis
For people suffering from arthritis, everyday movement can feel daunting. “If people have pain or feel stiff, often they do not want to move, walk or exercise, which can impact all areas of life. Pain can contribute to stress or anxiety, affecting the whole person physically and emotionally,” said Liz Leipold, an occupational therapist at UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs, who is also trained and certified as a yoga therapist.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Jan. 17-23
9:33 a.m. — Officers with the Steamboat Springs Police Department looked for a missing person in the city. 2:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. 3:08 p.m. — Police responded to reports of trespassing on the 2000...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat City Council looks to extend public comment opportunities
Steamboat Springs City Council plans to change when the public is allowed to weigh in at council meetings and extend what agenda items can be commented on by residents. The way council has been operating, public comments have been allowed on any consent calendar or public hearing item in addition to general public comments, but not on community reports. The latter are items that are generally informational, though sometimes city staff is looking for direction.
