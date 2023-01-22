ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, CO

Steamboat’s basketball teams gear up for late-season push

The Steamboat Springs girls basketball team is riding a four-game losing streak and holds a 5-9 record, but with a rivalry game against Moffat County coming up, the girls have a chance to get the season back on track. Behind scoring leaders sophomore Mahlet Vanblarcum and senior Belize Berry, the...
Steamboat hockey team ranked 5th in league

Steamrolling its way through the regular season schedule, Steamboat Springs hockey is 7-3-1 on the year. One thing to note about that record though, is all three losses have come to 5A schools when Steamboat competes at the 4A level. The Sailors are 3-0 in league play and hold the...
Skier and snowboarder code expands to include two important rules

The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision. “Reckless skiing is really a...
Friends, family pay tribute to ski industry icon Chris Diamond

Those who knew Chris Diamond describe the former president and chief operating officer of Steamboat Resort as devoted, caring and passionate, and say those qualities reflected in his leadership during his time in Steamboat and throughout his four decades in the ski industry. “It started with his passion for the...
Monday Medical: Yoga for arthritis

For people suffering from arthritis, everyday movement can feel daunting. “If people have pain or feel stiff, often they do not want to move, walk or exercise, which can impact all areas of life. Pain can contribute to stress or anxiety, affecting the whole person physically and emotionally,” said Liz Leipold, an occupational therapist at UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs, who is also trained and certified as a yoga therapist.
The Record for Jan. 17-23

9:33 a.m. — Officers with the Steamboat Springs Police Department looked for a missing person in the city. 2:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. 3:08 p.m. — Police responded to reports of trespassing on the 2000...
Steamboat City Council looks to extend public comment opportunities

Steamboat Springs City Council plans to change when the public is allowed to weigh in at council meetings and extend what agenda items can be commented on by residents. The way council has been operating, public comments have been allowed on any consent calendar or public hearing item in addition to general public comments, but not on community reports. The latter are items that are generally informational, though sometimes city staff is looking for direction.
