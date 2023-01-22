ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Houston Chronicle

Sabres rookie Power scores in overtime in 3-2 win over Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie defenseman Owen Power scored his first goal of the season 56 seconds into overtime and 41-year-old Craig Anderson stopped 29 of 31 shots in his 700th career NHL appearance as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin and Victor...
BUFFALO, NY
Houston Chronicle

Caps' Alex Ovechkin 'looked good' at practice but is still day-to-day

DENVER - Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who missed Saturday's game in Las Vegas with a lower-body injury, practiced Monday in Denver. Ovechkin took line rushes on the top line and took reps from his normal spot on the power play, but it was unclear if he would suit up Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Houston Chronicle

Who is Dana Brown? What to know about the Houston Astros' GM candidate

The Houston Astros bolstered their roster this offseason after securing the second World Series title in franchise history last November, but there is still one major item on the organization's checklist before the start of their 2023 campaign: hire a general manager. Houston is currently seeking its third general manager...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Wizards trade former lottery pick Rui Hachimura to Lakers

The Washington Wizards have traded forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package of draft picks, multiple people with knowledge of the deal said Monday. The Lakers will send three future second-round picks and guard Kendrick Nunn to Washington for Hachimura. The picks include a 2023 pick via Chicago, the Lakers' own 2029 pick and whichever is the least favorable second rounder between the Wizards and Lakers in 2028.
LOS ANGELES, CA

