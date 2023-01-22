ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

German government sued over failure to meet climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent environmental group said Tuesday that it is suing the German government over the failure to meet its own climate targets. Friends of the Earth Germany, also known as BUND, said in its submission to the Berlin-Brandenburg administrative court that the government should be required to put forward an emergency program for the transport and building sectors.

