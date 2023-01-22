WORCESTER - Police responded to Perry Avenue in Worcester on Sunday morning for a dispute over an apartment. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:30 AM and say learned two men, Hector Castillo, 22, and John Fox, 35, both of Worcester, were threatening a man, pointed a handgun at him, and threatened to kill him because they wanted to take over his apartment. The two had previously seen the apartment through a friend, according to police.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO