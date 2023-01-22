Read full article on original website
Forecast: More snow expected this weekend
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon.
vandaliaradio.com
Major Winter Storm on the way Tuesday night/Wednesday
A major winter storm is set to potentially bring several inches of snow to the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis, it forecasts several inches of snow for the area. The estimated time of arrival of the storm to our area is midnight on Tuesday night and continuing into the after on Wednesday. The latest estimates show we have a 97% chance for 1 inch of snow, a 92% chance of 2 inches, a 70% chance of 4 inches and a 37% chance of 6 inches. Temperatures will stay warmer during the time as we are expecting a low of 32 on Tuesday night and a high of 36 on Wednesday.
Snow slows St. Louis area traffic, cancels schools
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has dropped several inches of snow on the region. The FOX 2 newsroom is working to cover the traffic disruptions, school closings, and winter weather impacting the region. The rain took more time to change over to snow than originally forecast. More wet and heavy snow is expected to […]
Where will the snow storm hit hardest?
ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FOX2now.com
Major winter storm Tuesday evening, more rain and snow this weekend
ST. LOUIS – Dry start Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. A major winter storm moves in later in the evening. Rain will fall, then transitioning to snow through the overnight hours. Snow will be coming down heavy at times. This will impact the morning commute and travel is not advised.
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week
Expect 3 to 6 inches in the St. Louis area
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
Map of St. Louis area snowfall totals shows Farmington with ten inches of snow
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas south of St. Louis, like Farmington, are reporting six to ten inches of snow. The region was bracing to be hit with a lot of snow. A “Memphis Low” path...
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark
A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
Are snow days a thing of the past? Here's how schools decide
ST. LOUIS — Missouri is preparing for a winter storm Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute. Some areas could see between 4–9 inches of snow. So how do school districts make an attendance decision on snow days?. "When I was a superintendent ours was always, 'When in...
Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near I-70
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70.
Fire damages Bridgeton gas station store
A fire damaged part of a Bridgeton gas station store Wednesday afternoon.
Washington Missourian
Conservation officials confirm sighting of mountain lion near Washington
Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
MDC searching for mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County
State conservation agents are looking for an injured mountain lion that was struck by a car Monday evening in Franklin County.
