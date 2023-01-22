ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vandaliaradio.com

Major Winter Storm on the way Tuesday night/Wednesday

A major winter storm is set to potentially bring several inches of snow to the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis, it forecasts several inches of snow for the area. The estimated time of arrival of the storm to our area is midnight on Tuesday night and continuing into the after on Wednesday. The latest estimates show we have a 97% chance for 1 inch of snow, a 92% chance of 2 inches, a 70% chance of 4 inches and a 37% chance of 6 inches. Temperatures will stay warmer during the time as we are expecting a low of 32 on Tuesday night and a high of 36 on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Snow slows St. Louis area traffic, cancels schools

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has dropped several inches of snow on the region. The FOX 2 newsroom is working to cover the traffic disruptions, school closings, and winter weather impacting the region. The rain took more time to change over to snow than originally forecast. More wet and heavy snow is expected to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Where will the snow storm hit hardest?

ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect

(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Conservation officials confirm sighting of mountain lion near Washington

Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
WASHINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy