A major winter storm is set to potentially bring several inches of snow to the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis, it forecasts several inches of snow for the area. The estimated time of arrival of the storm to our area is midnight on Tuesday night and continuing into the after on Wednesday. The latest estimates show we have a 97% chance for 1 inch of snow, a 92% chance of 2 inches, a 70% chance of 4 inches and a 37% chance of 6 inches. Temperatures will stay warmer during the time as we are expecting a low of 32 on Tuesday night and a high of 36 on Wednesday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO