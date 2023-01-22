Overnight KCMO shooting leaves one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after an overnight shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, a call came in around 4:20 a.m. regarding a shooting in the area of East 57th and Prospect Avenue.

Officers located the victim and transported them to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

