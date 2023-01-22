ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority

A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Who else is taking sensitive documents home?

Taking sensitive documents home is wrong, whether it’s done by a president or vice president (”Classified records are found at Pence’s home,” Jan. 25). But, what about members of Congress or the U.S. Supreme Court? Is there any investigation into that?. Leanne Turner,. Warren.
Cleveland.com

‘Happening way too often’: Report delves into mass attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Ohio Capital Journal

Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case

CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel in the racketeering trial of former […] The post Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

