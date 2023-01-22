Read full article on original website
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Ohio Senator speaks on border issues, classified papers
He's only been on the job less than a month, but U.S. Senator JD Vance is already focusing on his top priorities for Ohio.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
Jim Jordan is investigating Joe Biden, but for what? cleveland.com news quiz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is now the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and the Republican is wasting no time in investigating President Joe Biden. What’s Jordan’s focus in regard to Biden? If you know, then take this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which features...
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Who else is taking sensitive documents home?
Taking sensitive documents home is wrong, whether it’s done by a president or vice president (”Classified records are found at Pence’s home,” Jan. 25). But, what about members of Congress or the U.S. Supreme Court? Is there any investigation into that?. Leanne Turner,. Warren.
U.S. reservist who spied for China gets eight-year sentence
A federal judge has sentenced a former U.S. Army reservist to eight years in prison for providing China with information on people who could possibly be recruited to spy on the United States for the Asian nation.
‘Happening way too often’: Report delves into mass attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
Thomas Suddes: 'Sherrod Brown is no slouch at campaigning,' but can Matt Dolan beat him?
Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com. State Sen. Matt Dolan, a Chagrin Falls Republican, announced last week that he will challenge the re-election in 2024 of three-term U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat. Dolan is Brown’s...
Why Sen. Sherrod Brown says he’ll win reelection next year despite Ohio’s rightward drift
WASHINGTON, D. C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat whose reelection chances next year are deemed a toss-up by political prognosticators, on Wednesday blamed Ohio’s Republican drift in statewide races on the decline of unions and Republicans changing election rules. Brown told reporters the decline of unions...
Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case
CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel in the racketeering trial of former […] The post Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
