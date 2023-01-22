Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest 5 after pursuit, crash, concerning car stolen out of Bristol County
Authorities say that 5 have been arrested after a pursuit that turned into a crash concerning a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bristol County. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
17-year-old kidnapped Uber driver before carjacking another man, police say
A 17-year-old was arrested and charged after police said he kidnapped a Massachusetts Uber driver before carjacking another man at a gas station Saturday. Dracut Police Department said the Tewksbury boy was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, armed kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon and armed carjacking.
Large police presence, crime tape, around Duxbury home
DUXBURY, Mass. — A large police presence and crime tape surrounded a home along Summer Street in Duxbury on Tuesday night. Duxbury police were called to the home after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, but the nature of the response was not immediately clear. Just after 8:30 p.m., Plymouth District...
Brockton man who dragged cop with car during chase sentenced to 6 years in prison
A Brockton man was sentenced to serve over six years in prison with three years of supervised release for dragging a federal police officer with his car after fleeing a traffic stop in Avon. In April 2022, Tykeam Jackson, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding...
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque Put on Leave for Intimidating Officers Who Are Cooperating with Investigation
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque was put on leave today by Mayor Brian DePena and placed Capt. McCarthy in charge of the department while an administrative investigation continues into the way the department is run. Sources tell the Valley Patriot that the Chief was not initially put on leave, but...
Jaevion Riley, 7, has died week after being burned, beaten in Manchester, N.H.
Jaevion Riley, 7, of Manchester, New Hampshire, who fell into a coma after police found him burned and severely beaten in his home last week, died Tuesday. Riley’s death is now considered “suspicious,” the New Hampshire Attorney General announced. The boy’s father is already facing charges in relation to the case.
Lynn man convicted of 1st-degree murder in shooting of Bryan Omar Mendez-Hernandez
A Lynn man was convicted Monday of first-degree murder for fatally shooting a Worcester man while robbing the man of his jewelry in 2020, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said. An Essex Superior Court jury found Derell Guy, 37, guilty of first-degree murder on the theories of extreme atrocity...
After Chase, Police Arrest Framingham Woman, 21, on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:39 a.,. on Hollis Street Nekayla A. Gakwerere, 21, of 18 Lindsay Street of Framingham. “An officer observed Gakwerere operating at a high rate of speed on Waverley Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
DA: Two children found dead inside Duxbury home, mother & infant hospitalized with injuries
DUXBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a double-death investigation after two children were found dead inside a Duxbury home on Tuesday night. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz confirmed three children, under the age of five were found unconscious inside the home by police around 6:15 p.m. A 5-year-old girl...
Katherine Clark's Child Arrested While Protesting Police Shooting Of Manuel Terán
The child of a Massachusetts State Representative was among two people arrested at a demonstration that echoed the message of another protest decrying the shooting of an activist by police in the South. Police responded to a call about a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common...
'Unimaginable': 2 Children Found Dead At Duxbury Home, Officials Say
A double death investigation is underway at a home on the South Shore, officials said. A husband living at 47 Summer Street in Duxbury called police reporting that his wife attempted suicide by jumping out of a window around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Responding officers located the woman...
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
Missing woman Brittany Tee: No evidence found in search of Brookfield waters, police say
A search of bodies of water in Brookfield Tuesday related to the disappearance of Brittany Tee, a 35-year-old woman who has been missing for two weeks, did not yield any evidence, police said. “Neither Ms. Tee nor evidence connected to her disappearance was located,” Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday in...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny of Motor Vehicle Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on January 20 on a warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle,. Police arrested at 6p.m. Megan Ouellete, 29, of 45 McPhee Road of Framingham. She had a warrant out Framingham for larceny of a motor vehicle, said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
WCVB
Man who police say was raped at MGH clinic wants answers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The man who told police he was raped at a Massachusetts General Hospital clinic by a medical technician wants to know how this could have happened and what MGH is doing to prevent it from happening again, his lawyer told 5 Investigates. "He's still really in...
One person killed in multi-vehicle I-290 Worcester crash Sunday night
One person was killed on Interstate 290 in Worcester on Sunday night in a multi-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police who spoke with the Boston Globe. Massachusetts State Police did not immediately respond to MassLive for comment Monday morning. The Globe reported the police said the fatal crash happened...
ABC6.com
Suspect arrested in Fall River shooting from Saturday
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a 29-year-old man for a shooting in Fall River Saturday night. Armando Rivera Angulo was arrested for the shooting on Saint Joseph Street that sent one 60-year-old man to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and is now in stable condition.
fallriverreporter.com
Apparent domestic violence incident leads to officer-involved shooting in Norfolk County
Police in Norfolk County are investigating an incident that took place early this morning that resulted in an officer-involved shooting. According to police, Norwood Police units are currently on the scene of a shots fired call on Folan Avenue. Just after 3:15 a.m., police received a 911 call from a...
