judy jones
2d ago
I get that politicians have to be elected which means pandering to both side of an issue. I don't think you have to be so blatant with it!! She is supposed to be conservative but she's trying to compromise on abortion. You're either for it or against it! Abortion has become a standard birth control. Women want control of their bodies but don't want to use control!!!
