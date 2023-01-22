Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley tour reveals Morrow County residents’ frustration with groundwater inaction

One of the most geographically diverse states in the United States, Oregon is a land of majestic beauty. The state contains volcanos, dense evergreen and mixed forests, high deserts, and vast bodies of water. You can also find a wide range of plants and animals in the states, including bears. Today, only American black bears live in Oregon, but the state also used to possess a large number of grizzlies. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Oregon!

OREGON STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO