Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley tour reveals Morrow County residents’ frustration with groundwater inaction

Read full article on original website
Larry Caldwell
3d ago
Good luck getting the state to do anything in a rural county. Greater Idaho looks attractive from ground level.
Reply
5
Related
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
Oregon bill seeks to expand food assistance for permanent residents, refugees and CFA nations
SALEM, OR. - A new Oregon bill seeks to bridge the divide in who can receive food assistance: the Food for All Oregonians campaign aims to extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, refugees, and citizens of Compact Free Association nations.
KTVL
Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California
Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
At the Oregon Legislature: Senate Bill 764 would ban shoes made from kangaroo
What the bill does: Senate Bill 764 would prohibit the sale of kangaroo parts and products containing parts of a dead kangaroo. It would punish "unlawful kangaroo exchange" with a maximum 364-day jail sentence, a $6,250 fine, or both. ...
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
Lawmaker Who Called For Phasing Out Electric Vehicles Says He Has 'No Problem' With Them
Republican Wyoming state Sen. Jim Anderson said his joint resolution takes issue with a California plan that bans sales of new fossil-fuel-powered cars by 2035.
West Linn interim mayor calls out ODOT on tolling plans
After West Linn Mayor Jules Walters resigned in December, the city appointed one of its youngest city leaders ever.
Eater
10 Food Bills to Follow in Oregon’s 2023 Legislative Session
The 2023 Oregon legislative session kicked off this week in Salem. Over the next five months, lawmakers will consider hundreds of proposed bills, many of which could impact how people access, handle, produce, and consume food. Here’s a look at 10 food-related bills to follow this session:. Food insecurity...
Readers respond: Wildfires, disease biggest threats to old-growth
In his recent op-ed, Casey Kulla cherry-picks from President Biden’s executive order on protecting old-growth forests. Biden specifically cites severe wildfires, insect infestations and disease as the greatest threats to these large and old trees, not logging. (“Follow Biden’s lead and protect Oregon’s old-growth on federal lands,” Jan. 15).
The Cannon Beach Gazette
Fentanyl Crisis: Use, dealing, overdoses spiking in Oregon heighten concerns
Oregon is facing an overdose crisis. According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA), unintentional and undetermined drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021. Illicitly manufactured Fentanyl (IMF) is at the heart of this crisis and has now surpassed methamphetamine as the most frequent drug involved in overdose deaths. An issue briefing from the OHA to the Oregon Governor’s Office revealed staggering statistics about the crisis. ...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Oregon
One of the most geographically diverse states in the United States, Oregon is a land of majestic beauty. The state contains volcanos, dense evergreen and mixed forests, high deserts, and vast bodies of water. You can also find a wide range of plants and animals in the states, including bears. Today, only American black bears live in Oregon, but the state also used to possess a large number of grizzlies. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Oregon!
alaskasnewssource.com
USDA reinstates road work, logging restrictions to Tongass National Forest
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal agency said Wednesday it is reinstating restrictions on road-building and logging on the country’s largest national forest in Southeast Alaska, the latest move in a long-running fight over the Tongass National Forest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in late 2021 announced that...
'Being straight': Governor’s Office, think tank clash over cap-and-trade, Washington gas prices
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and the free market Washington Policy Center think tank don’t see eye-to-eye on the effects of the nascent cap-and trade program on carbon emissions. The program that went into effect on Jan. 1 sets a cap on greenhouse gas...
Comments / 5