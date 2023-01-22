Read full article on original website
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
How Much Will It Snow? Forecast Calling For Accumulation, ‘Hazardous Travel Conditions'
So far this winter it's been cold, cloudy and wet -- but not in the form of measurable snow. In fact, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the area is seeing a snow deficit, with nearly a foot below average. However, a winter weather pattern on the way is...
What to Expect and When as Weather System Brings Snow to Chicago Area
Snow is expected across the Chicago area this week, but how much you could see and when will depend on a few things. Forecast models show a system traveling up from the south is expected to hit to parts of the are around midnight, bringing with it accumulating, on-and-off snowfall beginning overnight Wednesday, with snowy conditions lasting although at least Sunday.
Here's When Snowfall Could be Most Intense in Chicago Area Wednesday
Wintry weather hasn’t really been an issue in the Chicago area in recent weeks, but snowfall Wednesday morning could heavily impact the morning commute, and could provide the first substantial accumulations of snow most places have seen since Christmas. A winter weather advisory now covers all of northern Illinois...
Accumulating Snow Possible This Week, But Totals to Differ Across Chicago Area
Accumulating snow is expected in the Chicago area, but just how much you'll see will depend largely on where you live. There will be several chances for snow this week, but the biggest event is expected to arrive Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.
NBC Chicago
Timeline: Parade of Weather Systems to Bring Snow to Chicago Area This Week
The month of January hasn’t exactly felt very winter-like in the city of Chicago, but that’s going to change in a big way this week, as a series of weather disturbances could cause snowy conditions through at least Sunday. Here is a timeline of how things are shaping...
Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove Postponed Due to Mild Winter
With more than a century of history, the Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove has long been a constant in winters in the far northwest suburbs. Yet due to the mostly mild weather throughout the Chicago area in January, the 118th annual Norge Ski Jump has been postponed until Feb. 11-12.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
NBC Chicago
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
Editor's Note as of Jan. 25: Our updated weather timeline can be found here. Our original story continues below. While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend.
Winter Weather Advisory Expands, Now Covers All of Northern Illinois, NW Indiana
The National Weather Service has expanded an existing winter weather advisory for all of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, with snow expected to snarl traffic during the morning commute in most locations. According to the latest guidance, the advisory will take effect at various times throughout the area, with anywhere...
1 Dead, Several Injured as Blaze Spreads to Multiple Floors of Chicago High-Rise
At least one person was killed and eight other people were injured in an extra-alarm fire in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The blaze broke out at approximately 10 a.m. in the upper levels of a high-rise apartment building at 4850 South Lake...
Firefighters Battle Extra-Alarm Fire on Multiple Floors of Chicago High-Rise
Update: Our most current story is located here. Our original story continues below. Firefighters were battling an extra-alarm blaze on multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise Wednesday morning that left at least one person seriously injured, authorities said. The fire sparked around 10 a.m. in the upper level of a...
Construction Begins on New Thrill Attraction at Chicago's Navy Pier
Construction has begun on a new massive thrill attraction at Chicago's Navy Pier. McHugh Construction announced this week that is has started work on a 48,000-square-foot space that will house the "new flight ride attraction" known as FlyOver. The Navy Pier FlyOver is said to be "an immersive flight ride"...
NBC Chicago
311 Calling Concerns: Water Leaks and City Calls For Service Initially Met With Silence
It started with a fast water leak in a North Side Chicago neighborhood and a slow response by the city that led NBC 5 Responds to look into three numbers residents rely on for help: 311. Vita Dennis and her neighbors on Rosedale Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood said that...
Chicago, Cook County Officials Mark Lunar New Year Ahead of Annual Parade
Chicago officials are marking the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rabbit ahead of the return of Chinatown's annual parade this weekend. At City Hall Wednesday, Ald. Nicole Lee, the first Asian American woman to serve Chicago's 11th Ward, along with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other elected officials, joined together to observe traditional lion dances and hand out red envelopes, a symbol of good luck.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Omicron Boosters and XBB Variants
How protected are you against new COVID variants if you received the new omicron booster shots?. New data was released as the XBB.1.5 variant quickly rises in dominance. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Omicron Booster Shots Provide Some Protection Against Mild...
NASCAR Announces Musical Acts, General Admissions Tickets For Chicago Street Race
NASCAR has announced a lineup of some big-name artists who will headline concerts as part of their first-ever street race set to take over downtown Chicago this summer. The racing giant on Wednesday revealed The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett will perform as part of the NASCAR Cup Series' Chicago Street Race July 1-2.
Home Visits Being Offered To Determine Asthma Triggers for Chicago-Area Families
Chicago-area families with children who have asthma are getting help from the American Lung Association. Trained staff members will visit a family’s home, either in person or virtually, to identify any potential asthma triggers and suggest solutions. “In Chicago, we're looking at about 16% of families that are burdened...
Lawsuit Filed in Illinois Over Tiny ‘Fireball Cinnamon' Bottles That Contain No Whiskey
Tiny bottles of alcoholic beverages have become a regularly featured item in certain stores, but what about tiny bottles that look like Fireball Whisky, but don't actually have any whiskey?. They're called simply "Fireball Cinnamon" and they're the source of a new lawsuit filed in Cook County. The suit, filed...
Mini-Bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Don't Actually Contain Whiskey and It's Led to a Lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Cook County, Illinois against the makers of Fireball Cinnamon over what the plaintiff alleges is purposefully misleading packaging. On Jan. 7, Plaintiff Anna Marquez filed suit in the United States District Court Northern District Of Illinois over what the Chicago resident is calling deceptive labeling on Fireball Cinnamon.
Port of New York Shatters Trade Record, But Latest Shipping Data Hints at California Comeback
Port of New York and New Jersey surpassed the nine-million cargo container mark for the first time in its history in 2022 as its streak of moving more trade volume every year since 2017 continued. Port of New York took the spot as the nation's busiest trade hub away from...
