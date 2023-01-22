Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Hedges of history: A flashback through Georgia's national championships
Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the Bulldogs’ third national title in the program’s history. Like many things in the world of college sports, though, that number is up for debate. The university claims one additional championship from the 1942 college football season, even...
Red and Black
‘Locked in’ men’s basketball team preparing for matchup against No. 4 Tennessee
Georgia basketball head coach Mike White, along with the two big men — fifth-year Braelen Bridges and junior Frank Anselem — were made available for the media to discuss their upcoming game against the No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Matching up with a highly-ranked Tennessee team. The Volunteers...
Red and Black
UGA Men's Basketball Preps for Tennessee Game
On Jan. 24, Coach Mike White of the UGA Men's Basketball Team discusses the recent lost against Vanderbilt and the upcoming game against Tennessee.
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball team falls on the road to Texas A&M
An old face came back to bite the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday as they lost 75-73 to Texas A&M in College Station. Freshman Aggie forward Janiah Barker, who was previously committed to Georgia in high school before flipping to A&M, scored 24 points on 10 of 11 shooting from the floor, torching the Bulldogs.
Red and Black
Georgia track and field shines in New Mexico
Georgia track and field traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday for its second indoor meet of the season. This marks the first trip of the year to Albuquerque for the Bulldogs. Qualifying athletes will return to New Mexico for the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 10-11. In the men’s...
Red and Black
‘No complaints’: Athens businesses reflect on the effect of UGA’s back-to-back wins
For the last two football seasons, Georgia Bulldog fans all over the country rang in the New Year hoping to soon ring the Chapel Bell in celebration of a national championship title. Once again, that hope came true with the University of Georgia’s defeat over Texas Christian University .
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
Red and Black
UGA athletic director releases statement on fatal Athens car accident
University of Georgia director of athletics Josh Brooks released a statement on Tuesday regarding the fatal car crash on Jan. 15 involving two UGA offensive linemen and two members of the recruitment staff, and the circumstances surrounding the crash. Brooks stated that out of respect for the families of those...
Red and Black
UGA sets record $545.6 million in research and development spending in fiscal year 2022
The University of Georgia has announced that in fiscal year 2022, it spent $545.6 million on research and development, according to a UGA Media Relations press release. This is a 10% jump from the previous year, as well as the first time the university has passed the half billion mark.
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
Red and Black
Ambulance carrying Warren McClendon involved in minor collision in downtown Athens
An ambulance carrying injured University of Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was struck by a drunk driver in downtown Athens on Jan. 15 while en route to the hospital after the fatal car crash that resulted in the death of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, according to a crash report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
Red and Black
Athens Wine Weekend returns to The Classic Center
Athens Wine Weekend is returning to The Classic Center Feb. 3-5. Athens Wine Weekend benefits The Classic Center Cultural Foundation, which awards over $60,000 in grants and annual hospitality education, performing and visual arts scholarships, according to The Classic Center. The weekend starts with the Amuse-Bouche, or “a little surprise,”...
Red and Black
Unity, pride and support: Ukrainian orchestra performs at UGA
On Monday night, the Ukrainian flag was held high in the audience as the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall stage filled with the Lviv National Philharmonic ensemble. The crowd erupted in applause and rose to their feet. Helene Schwartz, a retiree in Athens, said her cousin, who...
Red and Black
UGA alumna named Public Library Employee of the Year
Athens Regional Library System’s children’s services coordinator, Rebecca Ballard, was named 2022 Public Library Employee of the Year by the Georgia Public Library Service, according to a press release. The Georgia Public Library Awards “honor the outstanding achievements of public libraries, library staff and champions,” according to a...
Red and Black
R&B VOICES: The Red & Black gives the in’s and out’s of the year
Just how Mariah Carey defrosts at Christmastime, the “in’s” and “out’s” TikTok trend has begun to recirculate since December. For those of you who live a life beyond what’s trending on TikTok, in’s and out’s describe something we all do every new year — decide what needs to be left in the past.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Stop sign stolen during championship celebration and more
Stop sign stolen during National Championship Celebration event. A Department of Natural Resources officer reported to a University of Georgia Police Department officer that he witnessed a man take a hand held reversible stop sign from a construction site at the corner of Sanford Drive and Field Street at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to a UGAPD report.
Red and Black
Athens police arrest suspect from November shooting
On Jan. 24, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Ronnie Smith, a 23-year-old from Acworth, Georgia, for his involvement in a Nov. 6, 2022 shooting in the area of Clayton Street and Jackson Street, according to a press release from ACCPD. Smith is charged with aggravated assault and possession of...
Red and Black
Hilsman Middle School principal resigns
Cappy Douglass, principal of Hilsman Middle School on Gaines School Road, resigned on Monday, according to a letter sent by Douglass. In the letter, Douglass said she accepted a position closer to her home. Douglass highlighted many improvements in the school from the work of various leadership teams with designated...
Red and Black
Athens Area Humane Society building agility course to honor Betty White
In February, the Athens Area Humane Society will unveil their very first canine agility course, the Betty White Memorial Bark Park. The name is in honor of “America’s golden girl” and dog-lover, Betty White. Since Betty White’s passing in December 2021, there has been a national push...
