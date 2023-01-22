Read full article on original website
Related
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
Did Jeremy Renner Lose His Leg in the Snowplow Accident? Just Rumors So Far
Actor Jeremy Renner has had a rocky start to 2023. The actor, known for his roles in films like The Hurt Locker, The Avengers, and Arrival, was involved in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day at his home in the Reno area of Nevada. Article continues below advertisement. Jeremy...
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘Serious Doubts’: Jeremy Renner’s Friends Fear Snowplowing Accident Will Leave Actor Crippled For Life, Sources Claim
Avengers star Jeremy Renner’s horrendous leg injury from a snowplow accident in Nevada has friends and family fearing the screen stud will be crippled for life, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all,” said a source close to the situation. “His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to — that is, if he doesn’t lose the leg altogether.” The Hawkeye hero, 52, had helped tow a family member’s stranded...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner Reveals The Extent Of His Injuries After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner shared another update on social media as he recovers at home from a tragic snowplow accident on New Year's Day. The Avengers star shared a photo of him in bed at home with a positive update about his recovery. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all," he wrote.
'Mayor of Kingstown' promotional poster edited to remove Jeremy Renner's face injuries as he recovers from snowplow accident
Paramount+ has removed the injuries on Renner's face in the marketing materials out of respect for the actor, who has now returned home from hospital.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Jeremy Renner says he's home from the hospital
The “Mayor of Kingstown” star replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night saying, “outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
AOL Corp
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area.
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
ETOnline.com
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Rock Matching Looks With Baby Royce
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma love a matching moment! Wilson took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share photos of her and Agruma in coordinating Valentino outfits as they posed with baby Royce. The sweet snaps see Wilson in a black and beige printed wrap dress while Agruma...
Jeremy Renner, a Real-Life Superhero, Was Trying to Save His Nephew When Crushed by Snow Plow
Turns out Jeremy Renner is a superhero both on and off the screen. The Hawkeye actor is on the long road to recovery after breaking more than 30 bones in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. What wasn’t known until now are the circumstances that led to the accident — and how Renner literally sacrificed his own body to save his nephew.
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
Carrie Underwood Shares Photos from Son Jacob's 4th Birthday Celebration: 'My Sunshine'
Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher share sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4 Carrie Underwood can't believe how fast her youngest is growing up! On Sunday, the country singer, 40, shared a sweet tribute in honor of son Jacob's 4th birthday, featuring some photos from the little boy's Spiderman-themed celebration. "This was yesterday…and now you are 4.😩," Underwood wrote alongside a photo of Jacob as a baby. "Happy birthday, sweet Jake…my sunshine!!! God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks, @iveycakestore for...
Hilary Swank Puts Baby Bump on Display During Gym Workout Session
The actress is making movement a priority during her 'miracle' twin pregnancy.
Comments / 0