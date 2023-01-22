Bombastic rapper Boosie Badazz has been on a tirade against members of the LBGTQ community for a few years now. By now, most music fans are aware that Boosie, who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisian as Torrence Hatch, has an older daughter Iviona Hatch, aka rapper Poison Ivi, who has been unapologetic about her homosexuality. She recently showed off her new girlfriend who posted the photo on her own Instagram page.

