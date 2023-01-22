Read full article on original website
Related
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Boosie’s daughter poses with girlfriend; fans call it karma (photo)
Bombastic rapper Boosie Badazz has been on a tirade against members of the LBGTQ community for a few years now. By now, most music fans are aware that Boosie, who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisian as Torrence Hatch, has an older daughter Iviona Hatch, aka rapper Poison Ivi, who has been unapologetic about her homosexuality. She recently showed off her new girlfriend who posted the photo on her own Instagram page.
‘Blue Bloods’ Risks Losing Fans Over New Danny Reagan Storyline
Fans of some of our favorite primetime dramas tend to be a dedicated bunch, especially when it comes to rooting for a couple that they have been hoping to see finally get together. Shipping couples on our primetime shows is part of the excitement as TV watchers tune in regularly hoping to finally see some sparks begin to fly between two major characters.
Dave Chappelle warns that cancel culture could ruin comedy
Dave Chappelle has been targeted by protesters who have accused him of making transphobic jokes and he insisted they are not speaking from a place of “love” but because they want to be “feared.”. “There’s a thing they do where they deliberately obscure what I think they...
‘P– Diddy’ trends after Yung Miami admits she likes golden showers
Rapper and reality star Yung Miami caused Twitter to have a conniption fit when she admitted that she likes for men to urinate on her during sex. Yung Miami’s freaky revealed her predilection latest edition of her “Caresha Please” podcast also caused the phrase “P– Diddy” to trend on social media. The star of “Love and Hip Hop Miami, who was born in Miami as Caresha Romeka Brownlee, has been dating rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs for the past several months. His previous nickname was “P. Diddy.”
Saweetie will guest star in an episode of ‘Bel Air’
Rapper Saweetie is in her acting bag after Variety recently announced that the San Francisco Bay area native will make a cameo on Season 2 of Peacock’s “Bel Air.” The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” spinoff is based on cinematographer Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that put a unique spin on the original show into a new perspective. Peacock picked the show up for two seasons back in 2020.
50 Cent says Eminem had bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z
Rapper-turned-producer 50 Cent has turned heads with his emphatic and uncategorical rebuking of people who say that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact than Eminem in the world of hip-hop. The conversation transitioned over to music when Crawford used Jay-Z and Eminem as an analogy that states, in his opinion,...
Grammy-nominated singer Gene Moore discusses his upcoming EP, ‘Introspection’
Gene Moore is a gospel singer and songwriter based in Houston. Moore has graduated to becoming a solo professional artist with a Dove nomination, Stellar nomination and two Grammy nominations. His upcoming EP, Introspection, strategically sits between gospel and inspirational music and delivers music and lyrics that warms hearts and satisfies the soul.
Why Bow Wow thinks hip-hop needs to be similar to the NBA
Bow Wow feels like hip-hop needs some stability, and he feels like there’s only one way to fix it. On Jan. 14, Bow Wow tweeted his thoughts about the industry, and thought that taking some rules from an organization might be the move to keep the rap game in place.
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Babyface to perform at 2023 Super Bowl
Award-winning entertainers are adding to the constellation of stars who will be on the scene for the 2023 Super Bowl in suburban Phoenix. Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has been tapped to sing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will precede the playing of the official national anthem, “Star-Spangled Banner.”
Daylan Gideon brings luxury raps to life on ‘PACINO KNOWS’
Daylan Gideon has found his new sound. The independent artist from metro Atlanta dug into his bag of luxury on his latest album, PACINO KNOWS. The project dips into the sounds of Rick Ross and Freddie Gibbs with smooth flows over soulful instrumentals. Minutes before he performed his first show in three years, Gideon spoke to rolling out about his career and the journey to his current sound.
Regina King honors late son Ian Alexander 1 year after his death
With her heart burdened by sorrow yet buoyed by her son’s spirit, Regina King returns to Instagram for the first time in a year to pay homage to her late son, Ian Alexander. The Oscar-winning actress of If Beale Street Could Talk speaks glowingly and metaphysically of her son who jolted fans when he took his own life on Jan. 21, 2022, at the age of 26.
Gabrielle Union claps back at critics who weren’t fond of her past infidelity
Gabrielle Union isn’t intimidated by criticism, and she’s turning up on anybody who proffers a negative comment about her past infidelity. In an interview on the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast in early January, Union opened up about the problems that plagued her first marriage.
Druski cites surprising reason for liking LeBron more than Jordan (video)
Comedian Druski likes LeBron James Michael Jordan, and his reasoning isn’t directly related to the game, he recently explained on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. “He’s not like Jordan and doesn’t stay away from Black people and stuff,” Druski said. “No shade. It was just...
