bleedingheartland.com
The twelve Iowa Republicans who voted against school vouchers
Less than two weeks after making her latest pitch for "school choice," Governor Kim Reynolds got what she wanted. The Republican-controlled legislature approved the governor's expansive school voucher program, by 55 votes to 45 in the Iowa House and 31 votes to 18 in the Senate. The state of play...
kiow.com
Student First Act Passes into Law
The Iowa Legislature has passed a sweeping bill that will privately fund a student wishing to go to a private school or online instead of the public school they now attend. There may be several drawbacks to the measure that are not addressed. These are testing, curriculum, transportation if the student is not studying online, and admittance according to West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kronemann. He also believes that there should be better oversight of private institutions just as there are for public schools. He says that school choice already exists through open enrollment agreements between parents and area schools.
kiow.com
Why We Passed School Choice
Parental choice in education and improving public schools are the top priorities for Republicans in the 2023 Legislative session. The Governor campaigned on school choice all over the state. Republicans running for the House and Senate campaigned all over the state on school choice and improving public schools. I spoke about it often. On election night, the Governor won an historic victory, with a margin of nearly 20 points, Republicans in the Senate gained enough seats for a super-majority, and in the House, we gained seats to the historic level of 64. Now, we will keep our promises.
KGLO News
Governor’s ‘school choice’ plan likely to get House, Senate vote soon
DES MOINES — This could be a pivotal week for Governor Kim Reynolds’ top legislative priority. Speaker Pat Grassley has said the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the governor’s new bill to give state money over the next two years to low income parents sending kids to private school. In year three, all private school parents could apply for the state payment.
KCCI.com
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
KARE
Iowa GOP proposed cuts to SNAP-eligible foods; no federal bill
Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would make staples like fresh meat ineligible for SNAP benefits. But the proposal would not affect other states.
Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over Homeland Security
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa is joining a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration. New Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird added the state to a lawsuit that is challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s “parole” program, which it says allows hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants to cross the southern border into the U.S. Homeland […]
Why I Fear For The Future of Iowa’s Public Schools [OPINION]
As a parent of three children who attend public school here in Iowa, I've been listening to the news of Iowa's new private school assistance bill. It officially became the law of the land yesterday as Governor Kim Reynolds signed the Republican-backed plan. The new law will take public money and help parents pay for their kids to attend private schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that once fully implemented, the plan will cost $345 million per year.
Iowa Seeking State Campground Hosts
(Undated) — Iowa’s State Parks are looking for campground hosts at ten locations. Volunteers live at the state parks from one-to-five months and help with light maintenance. They also check in campers and are a resource for visitors. Hosts are given a free campsite while they host. They’re expected to volunteer 20-to-40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays.
iheart.com
Are you happy that Gov. Reynolds will likely sign School Choice this week?
Both the Iowa House and Senate are scheduled to debate School Choice today. I believe they will both vote and pass the Bill and it will then head to the Governor's desk. Considering this is essentially her Bill, she will sign it into law - probably this week. Are you...
KCRG.com
Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
KCRG.com
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand voiced his opposition to a school funding bill that would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs of attending a private school. The plan would give any Iowa student, regardless of income,...
How Iowa Will Fund $918 Million Education Savings Account Plan for Families
As Democrats argue Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship program would take away funding from Iowa’s public schools, Republicans are pointing to the governor’s proposed budget as proof that support for Iowa’s K-12 system remains strong. Reynolds is proposing a budget of nearly $8.5 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase over the current […]
wvik.org
Croken: It's Wrong to Give Public School Funds to Private Schools
And he says the state's public schools "can't take much more underfunding." Croken also says not all students will be able to take advantage of school vouchers. That's because a private school may not be located near their homes, and some families can't afford to spend extra on transportation. In...
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Lawmaker opposes governor’s voucher bill
While the Iowa Legislature has been in session for just over a week, lawmakers were told today that the governor’s voucher bill will be debated on Monday, Jan. 23. I’ve heard from many Iowans who are frustrated that a bill so controversial is being fast tracked through the Iowa Legislature so early in session. I don’t blame them one bit. It’s all politics, and I’m frustrated, too.
kiowacountypress.net
Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance
(Iowa News Service) A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state's WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children. The...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | School Choice: A terrible policy with terrible consequences
Iowa Republicans’ school choice bill will weaken our education system. The signature piece of legislation proposed during the opening of the 2023 legislative session would introduce a universal Education Savings Account that parents could open for a child currently enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. The accounts are...
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
bleedingheartland.com
So many questions, but so few answers
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. You don’t need a crystal ball to see that private school vouchers appear to be barreling toward passage during the third week of the Iowa legislature's 2023 session. These vouchers, or education savings accounts, or whatever you want to call them, would give parents $7,600 per year for each of their kids to attend a private K-12 school.
