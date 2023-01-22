The Iowa Legislature has passed a sweeping bill that will privately fund a student wishing to go to a private school or online instead of the public school they now attend. There may be several drawbacks to the measure that are not addressed. These are testing, curriculum, transportation if the student is not studying online, and admittance according to West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kronemann. He also believes that there should be better oversight of private institutions just as there are for public schools. He says that school choice already exists through open enrollment agreements between parents and area schools.

