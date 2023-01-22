Read full article on original website
Photo gallery: A look back at Chief Allen through the years; plus, funeral details
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Police Chief Greg Allen died unexpectedly last week at age 71. He had served in the El Paso Police Department for more than four decades and led the force he loved for nearly 15 years. Here is a look back at his life through...
El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
PD: Man shot, robbed in far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a shooting after midnight on Wednesday near Tierra Delmonte Drive and Mike A Mendoza. The El Paso Sheriff’s Office Patrol units responded to the desert area near 2300 Tierra Del Monte in reference to a shooting which was stemmed from an aggravated robbery, according to […]
smartcitiesdive.com
El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza
El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
CBS4 Anchor Amanda Guillen Leaves The Anchor Desk For New Opportunity
In the TV news world saying goodbye to your favorite local TV news personality is something you kind of have to get used to whether you like it or not! Why? Because when opportunity comes knocking, you gotta make sure to open the door before it closes and that’s the case with most local news personalities.
KVIA
Search for injured hiker underway on Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue crews are searching for a hiker needing assistance on the 1000 Steps Trail of the Franklin Mountains. News of the report came in just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
earnthenecklace.com
Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?
Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
El Paso CBP officers apprehend 62 individuals with outstanding arrest warrants in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in the El Paso area have apprehended 62 individuals with outstanding warrants since the beginning of 2023. On Jan. 7, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old male, Venezuela citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary […]
KVIA
Uniforms belonging to Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer team allegedly stolen
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District and El Paso police are investigating the theft of a package containing new uniforms intended for the Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer squad. ABC-7 learned on January 18, the package was mistakenly delivered to the coach's house instead of...
KVIA
Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer uniforms returned
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We have some good news about those uniforms belonging to the cheer squad at Nolan Richardson middle school. ABC-7 has learned the uniforms have been found and are now safely in the hands of the team. A parent said someone found the uniforms at the...
KVIA
El Paso Zoo announces death of African Lioness
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old African lioness name Zari has died, according to the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens. According to the Zoo, staff euthanized Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. “The name Zari means ‘Golden’...
KVIA
El Paso County Attorney announces she will not seek re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election. Her current term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Bernal has served as County Attorney since 2009. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to...
cbs4local.com
Person with serious stab wounds shows up at fire station in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds on Monday. Officials said the person showed up at the fire station 28 located on 10820 McCombs. Officials said the man had critical wounds and was taken to a hospital. It's unknown how...
El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
KVIA
Car stuck in sinkhole in south-central El Paso, one person safely gets out
UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): According to El Paso Water Utilities, there was an 8-inch water main break. Crews are working on repairs, meaning residents in the area may be without water for some time. An EPWU spokesperson says the hole will be temporarily filled until it can be permanently repaved. UPDATE...
Demolition of fire-damaged building hurting neighboring businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Since a fire off El Paso Street last December, the city has blocked off a significant part of the street for demolition of the building. And several business owner says that is demolishing their efforts to make a living. On Dec. 12, a fire broke out on 300 block of […]
Person hospitalized after showing up at El Paso fire station with stab wounds
EL PASO, (KTSM) — A person showed up at a Northeast El Paso fire station along McCombs Street with stab wounds Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.
KFOX 14
4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
