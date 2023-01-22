Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Indiana coach Mike Woodson to miss game vs. Minnesota while recovering from COVID-19
Indiana coach Mike Woodson will not be on the sidelines Wednesday against Minnesota as he recovers from COVID-19, the university announced. Assistant and associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the scout for the game, will serve as the acting coach in Woodson's absence. Indiana has quietly been on a...
CBS Sports
Duke loses to Virginia Tech after lengthy review of throat punch leads to controversial no-call
Duke fell on the road at Virginia Tech 78-75 on Monday night in controversial fashion after a lengthy review of a potential flagrant foul ultimately led to a no-call. The incident came with 13 seconds left in the game after Michael Collins Jr. made a go-ahead basket for the Hokies. As he turned around in excitement, Collins appeared to fist pump right into the throat of Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas moves to No. 3, Iowa State to No. 5 as Big 12 dominates Top 25 And 1
The Big 12 has once again established itself as far and away the best conference in college basketball with six teams in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1 (and only two outside of the top 45 of the NET). After Iowa State beat Kansas State 80-76 late Tuesday, and Texas handled Oklahoma State 89-75, what we have is a three-way tie for first in the league standings between UT, ISU and KSU.
CBS Sports
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade that would send fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers have been in trade talks all season to help fill...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Season-best performance in loss
Powell finished Tuesday's 127-126 loss to the Wizards with 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Powell came out of nowhere to set new season highs in points and rebounds, doing so while shooting more reliably than usual from the free-throw line. Considering he played just 21 minutes one game earlier and reached double figures in scoring just once in his previous nine outings, Powell will need to string together a few eye-popping performances in a row before he'll be worthy of scooping up on waiver wires in 12-team category leagues. His outlook is also expected to take a hit in the near term, as Christian Wood (thumb) could be cleared to play as soon as the end of the week.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura trade while live streaming
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is still a few weeks away but the Los Angeles Lakers decided they didn't have time to wait. Early on Monday, they sent Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura. While there had been...
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out
The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
CBS Sports
Pat Riley believes LeBron James, Lakers can win 2023 championship: 'I think they got a shot'
Entering play on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are 22-25 and seemingly a far cry from being a realistic championship contender. And yet, they're the Lakers. They have LeBron James. And Anthony Davis, if he can come back healthy and dominant. And as such, nobody seems ready to completely rule them out.
CBS Sports
Suns trade rumors: Phoenix starting to plan for post-Chris Paul future, reportedly eyeing point guards
Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to within two wins of the NBA championship in 2021, but things haven't gone as planned since. Phoenix suffered an embarrassing second-round Game 7 home loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks last season. Now they're hovering around .500 with Paul posting career-lows in scoring (13.7 points per game) as well as most value metrics. Phoenix acquired Paul hoping for an immediate push. Two years later, his window appears to be closing.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps back to No. 1, Houston falls to No. 3 in AP Top 25
Houston's stunning loss Sunday to Temple at home as 19.5-point favorites paved the way for a big change at the top of the AP Poll on Monday as Purdue moved up to supplant the Cougars at No. 1. The Boilermakers were ranked third in the poll for two consecutive weeks after a four-week stay at No. 1 in the rankings earlier in the season.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Without return timeline
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Saturday that Towns (calf) has "no timetable" to return to game action, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports. Finch's comments came two days after Towns revealed during a Twitch stream that he's been sidelined since Nov. 28 with a Grade 3 right calf strain. The injury appears to be more severe than initial reports suggested, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN having reported at the time Towns was diagnosed with the calf strain that the 27-year-old big man was facing a projected recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. Towns' absence is now closing in on two months, and though he disclosed in his Twitch stream that his rehab is going well, he didn't go into specifics regarding when he might be able to resume full-contact work in practices. If Towns cannot accelerate his activity in practice over the next week or two, he'll likely end up being sidelined through the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out again Wednesday
Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Golden State. The veteran center sat out Monday's matchup with the Kings due to right knee soreness and will be sidelined Wednesday for the second straight game. Xavier Tillman started in Adams' place Monday and could do so again versus the Warriors.
CBS Sports
NBA rumors: Wizards planning to keep Kyle Kuzma; Raptors offered haul for OG Anunoby; what's next for Lakers?
There's only a couple more weeks until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9, so of course there's been no shortage or rumors to keep our minds churning. We've already had one trade, as the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday, but it surely won't be the last deal as we inch closer to one of the busiest days on the league's calendar.
CBS Sports
Bulls hold yet another team meeting after collapse vs. Pacers: 'We keep talking about the same issues'
Five weeks ago, after what the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley described as a "blowup between players" at halftime of the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. NBC Sports' K.C. Johnson reported that "multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified." Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team had held multiple meetings "to try to work our their issues," including "one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns" between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
CBS Sports
LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to score 40 points against all 30 teams
On March 27, 2004, the New Jersey Nets allowed a 19-year-old LeBron James to score a then-career high 41 points on them in the 69th game of his career, when he was a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets were obviously disappointed with the three-point defeat and the performance that led to it, but they can now take some measure of solace in the fact that James, 19 years later, has now done that against every single team in the NBA.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Lakers reportedly plan to make Rui Hachimura a starter, but that raises other rotation questions
Part of the appeal of the Rui Hachimura trade the Los Angeles Lakers made on Monday was the relatively meager price. Opposing teams have spent the entire season asking the Lakers for one of their two tradable first-round picks in almost any negotiated trade, but the Washington Wizards were willing to send him to the purple and gold for three second-rounders. It seems, however, that the Lakers actually are prepared to make a sizable investment in Hachimura. It just isn't going to come through the trade itself.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert (groin) supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat in his return to action after missing Minnesota's previous three games with a groin injury. While taking back his starting role at center from Naz Reid, Gobert dominated on the boards and as a rim protector while faring better than usual at the free-throw line. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate Gobert again now that he escaped without a setback with his groin in his return to action.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially out
Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day, so this latest update comes as no surprise. He'll miss his third straight contest while recovering from an illness.
