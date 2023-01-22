Pet lovers across New York are celebrating a new bill, recently signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul to protect animal rights. The law, which takes effect in 2024, will ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at pet stores across New York State, and place restrictions on how many animal breeders are allowed to sell. Several other states already have pet sale bans in place, making New York just the latest state to join the fight to end what is called the puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline, and the animal abuse that comes with it. New York State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris joins MetroFocus to discuss the latest developments.

9 HOURS AGO