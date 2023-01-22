ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

US105

Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot

(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Construction coming to Copperas Cove City Hall

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – To anyone about to do business at Copperas Cove City Hall, things will be a little different in the next few days. The City said on Wednesday afternoon that a contractor will be working in the rear of City Hall, located at 914 S. Main Street, on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27. During these two days, the parking lot will be barricaded off with no vehicle entry authorized.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Pete Lakeman

An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo

What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has reportedly failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The...
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified

BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
BELTON, TX
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?

The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
TEMPLE, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX

If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin woman arrested after TxDPS finds 10 people in her truck

VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - An Austin woman is under arrest on human smuggling charges. A Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) trooper pulled her over on US 277 in Val Verde County and found 10 migrants inside a Penske van. TxDPS says the driver told the trooper she was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Indiana man dead in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Pflugerville woman found safe

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has found a missing Pflugerville woman. She was found safe. TCSO said they found 27-year-old Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar. She was originally last seen on Jan. 7 and was reported missing Jan. 16. TCSO said no additional details will be released.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

