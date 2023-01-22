Read full article on original website
Dare County’s gross receipts for occupancy, meals, retail sales average 6% increase in 2022
The Dare County Tourism Board received more positive news in the latest report on gross receipts for hotel room and vacation rental occupancy, meals, and overall retail sales at its first meeting of 2023. While the numbers have remained a few percentage points above the total collected over the last...
Retired Marine Tags 717-pound Black Bear While Hunting in North Carolina
On December 10, 2022, a retired marine named Daniel Parrott tagged a behemoth of a black bear while hunting over walker hounds with a group of outfitters in eastern North Carolina. He dropped the bear with a well-placed shot from a Marlin .30-30 shortly after first light. And when he approached the downed animal, alongside his guide and hunting partner Billy Barber, the two men were astonished by its size. At 717 pounds, the boar black bear was far and away the biggest that either Parrott or Barber had ever laid eyes on.
Hunt Club Dr. property could be site of new Corolla Sugar Planet store
The Currituck County Planning & Community Development Department has confirmed that S&S properties, believed to be the parent company of the Sugar Kingdom candy store chain, obtained permits in July 2022 for the “Sugar Planet” name and for an interior build-out of a Corolla office building into an “ice cream and retail space.”
Dare County Fessenden Center closes at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday due to weather
The Dare County Fessenden Center in Buxton has announced an early closure for Wednesday, January 25, due to adverse weather conditions. The facility will close at 5 p.m. In addition, all pickleball and basketball practices scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled. For more information, click here or contact the Dare...
'It's reaching a crisis point': Outer Banks leaders say they're out of funding to save threatened beach communities
Dare County leaders said they can no longer afford to build back beaches in the Outer Banks that have been swallowed by the ocean, sending multiple houses collapsing in recent years. Leaders said communities are now at risk, but state law is holding them back from finding potential solutions. The...
Parking restrictions enforced in Wright Shores Association parking area
The Wright Shores Association in Kill Devil Hills is alerting motorists that unauthorized vehicles in its parking area are now being towed at the owner’s expense. Wright Shores Association has been deeded the small parking area at the end of 5th Street adjacent to the upcoming Target, and the parking area behind the Jolly Roger restaurant. This is a Private Parking area for Wright Shores Homeowners only by annual dues and with parking pass permits. Any unauthorized vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. New signs are being installed to identify the areas.
Meet Russia, OBX Pet of the Week
Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Russia. This sweet girl was brought into our care by Animal Control. She didn’t have the best start in life as she was used strickly for breading. Now that she is in our care she is house trained, loves her dog bed and loves attention. She is good with children and could go home with another dog. Watch this video to learn more about Russia.
Volunteers work to repair fencing at Salvo Community Cemetery
Volunteers are taking steps to repair the fence that borders the Salvo Community Cemetery after high winds from a recent winter storm dislodged the fencing along the Pamlico Sound, causing it to lean. “I think it was the most recent wind events we had after Christmas [that caused the damage],”...
William Elbert Brown
KITTY HAWK — William Elbert Brown (Bill), aged 84, passed away Saturday evening January 21, 2023, at 7:06 pm EST after a short battle with cancer. Multiple complications and variables prevented surgery, so a decision was taken to spend his final days and precious moments at his OBX Beach home with his family. He died peacefully, happy, content and immensely proud, surrounded by his Wife of 64 years, his son and daughter.
Paul J. Gorzkowski
MANTEO — Paul J. Gorzkowski passed away in his home in Manteo surrounded by his family on January 22, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita Bright Lynn and Stanley Anthony Gorzkowski; stepfather, Ben Lynn; and brothers, John and Steven Gorzkowski. Paul is survived by his...
‘My goal is to find out where the struggles are’
Supt. Basnight on the issues facing our schools and his unlikely return to Dare County. The November 2 selection of Steve Basnight as Dare County’s new superintendent of schools marked a homecoming for an educator who had spent nearly three decades in the Dare Schools system before moving on a decade ago to continue his career in Currituck and Hyde counties.
Two injured following two shootings in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 8:26 p.m. in the 1100 block of Herrington Rd. Officers were also alerted that someone had been shot and that there were subjects fleeing the scene.
Police: Two people shot in Elizabeth City Saturday night
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police tell us that two people were shot minutes apart in Elizabeth City Saturday night, but it's not known if the incidents are related. According to a spokesperson for the Elizabeth City Police Department told us that their officers responded to 1122 Herrington Road at around 8:30 p.m. after they received a report of shots fired in the area. Before they got there, officers were alerted that someone had been shot and people were fleeing from the area.
Michael Wayne Myers, Sr.
BUXTON — Michael Wayne Myers, Sr., 66, of Buxton, NC died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. Born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 18, 1956, he was the son of Ruby Hall and the late Bob Myers. Mike was a self-taught IT Specialist and enjoyed learning about...
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Elizabeth City: Police
The two injured people were taken to the hospital, and the department says they are both in non-critical condition. It is currently unclear if the shootings are related.
