ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown

FirstEnergy was working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Youngstown early Wednesday. According to the utility's website, as of 10:15 am, 432 homes and businesses were without electricity on the city's south side. Crews were working on a damaged utility pole along East Indianola Avenue. It's estimated that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

More traffic restrictions coming to downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New road construction is set to begin later this month in downtown Youngstown. The area of W. Federal Street between Symphony Place and Fifth Avenue will close this Monday. Crews will begin work on the SMART-2 project, which will eventually add a new automated shuttle...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Demolition begins at Austintown Fitch stadium, brand-new bleachers on the way

Demolition has just begun at the Austintown Fitch High School stadium for some brand-new bleachers coming to the stadium very soon. Demolition started at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and crews are now at work to upgrade the bleachers. The stadium's current bleachers are expected to be fully demolished by the end...
WYTV.com

Warren Family Mission reopening clothing ministry

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is preparing to reopen its clothing ministry on Thursday. The Mission originally planned to resume operations on Dec. 29 after its toy giveaway and Christmas dinner. However, during the cold snap around Christmas, a hot water line burst on the top floor.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City candy, nut distributor acquires 'healthy snack' company

A nearly century-old Grove City, Pennsylvania business that packs up famous brand candies and nuts for sale in grocery stores will soon have more products on the shelves. Distributor of candy, nuts, and coffee, the Howe Company has acquired Mister Snacks to expand its nut and nut mix business. Located...
GROVE CITY, PA
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Lisbon council warns residents to register chickens

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon council members are requesting for residents to register their chickens. Registration is required in the village ordinance. So far, they say they have only had one person register. During the registration process, someone from the village will come to your house and inspect it...
LISBON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy