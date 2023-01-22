Read full article on original website
New coffee shop to open in Youngstown this spring
A new coffee shop will be opening soon.
Local restaurant seeking approval for Sunday liquor sales
The Vault needs a total of 50 signatures for Sunday liquor sales.
WFMJ.com
Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown
FirstEnergy was working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Youngstown early Wednesday. According to the utility's website, as of 10:15 am, 432 homes and businesses were without electricity on the city's south side. Crews were working on a damaged utility pole along East Indianola Avenue. It's estimated that...
WYTV.com
More traffic restrictions coming to downtown Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New road construction is set to begin later this month in downtown Youngstown. The area of W. Federal Street between Symphony Place and Fifth Avenue will close this Monday. Crews will begin work on the SMART-2 project, which will eventually add a new automated shuttle...
Popular restaurant fully reopens after COVID-19
The Elmton has had carry-out service but owners had trouble finding staff to reopen the dining room.
One Tank Trip: Fowler General Store
The Fowler General Store and Bakery was built during the Civil War, and is a real throwback to simpler times.
Youngstown Hard Chrome hiring for multiple positions
One of the leaders in the chromium industry is hiring in the Valley.
WFMJ.com
Demolition begins at Austintown Fitch stadium, brand-new bleachers on the way
Demolition has just begun at the Austintown Fitch High School stadium for some brand-new bleachers coming to the stadium very soon. Demolition started at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and crews are now at work to upgrade the bleachers. The stadium's current bleachers are expected to be fully demolished by the end...
New Chick-fil-A coming to Mahoning Valley
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the Valley, according to Boardman zoning officials.
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
Power restored after car snaps pole in Youngstown
Over 400 customers were without power after a car hit a guard wire, snapping a pole in half Wednesday morning.
WYTV.com
Warren Family Mission reopening clothing ministry
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is preparing to reopen its clothing ministry on Thursday. The Mission originally planned to resume operations on Dec. 29 after its toy giveaway and Christmas dinner. However, during the cold snap around Christmas, a hot water line burst on the top floor.
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
One of WRTA’s bus routes out of Youngstown to be discontinued
The WRTA announced Tuesday a discontinuation of Route 81, known as Akron Express, starting in March.
cleveland19.com
Akron residents say dozens of tires dumped at abandoned home, claim city hasn’t helped
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Akron’s North Hill neighborhood reached out to 19 News for help after someone allegedly dumped dozens of tires outside an abandoned home months ago, and residents claim their complaints to the city have fallen on deaf ears. “I came home from work one...
WYTV.com
‘A bittersweet day’: YSU community bids farewell to influential president
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University freshman Logan Kaminski of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, was one of the few hundred people who took photos with President Jim Tressel during Wednesday afternoon’s farewell get-together on campus. It was a chance for the community to say goodbye and good luck. Tressel...
WFMJ.com
Grove City candy, nut distributor acquires 'healthy snack' company
A nearly century-old Grove City, Pennsylvania business that packs up famous brand candies and nuts for sale in grocery stores will soon have more products on the shelves. Distributor of candy, nuts, and coffee, the Howe Company has acquired Mister Snacks to expand its nut and nut mix business. Located...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
WYTV.com
Lisbon council warns residents to register chickens
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon council members are requesting for residents to register their chickens. Registration is required in the village ordinance. So far, they say they have only had one person register. During the registration process, someone from the village will come to your house and inspect it...
