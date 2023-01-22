ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?

By Dara Bitler
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJ5Tp_0kNLMaqn00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s no there there’

Who murdered Vicki Clements Carpenter?

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Vicki Clements Carpenter over 37 years ago.

The sheriff’s office said Carpenter went to Knicks Restaurant and Saloon on Feb. 18, 1985, to compete in a fashion contest. They said around midnight, she left the restaurant.

Carpenter’s mother said she never returned home, and she reported her daughter missing the next day.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office they saw Carpenter get into a white and maroon 1967 Buick by herself at Knicks.

New details in Grand Junction shooter arrest

Carpenter’s car was later found abandoned and disabled half a mile from Knicks in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

A little less than two months later on April 2, 1985, Carpenter’s body was found floating in the Cherry Creek spillway by kids who were fishing.

“Investigative leads in this case have failed to identify who is responsible for murdering this young, vivacious woman,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Grand Junction man sentenced to life in prison for fentanyl offenses

The sheriff’s office said that Carpenter, 25 at the time, had a three-year-old son.

To this day, her case remains unsolved.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

Submit a form.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 2

Related
9NEWS

Questions swirl about Denver airport human trafficking claim

DENVER — A passenger’s claim that a human trafficking ring tried to abduct her at Denver International Airport (DIA) doesn’t square with how anti-trafficking advocates say the crime occurs. Several human trafficking experts in Colorado say the sensationalized depiction of people grabbed from public places by strangers...
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Dog in Denver shelter for 119 days finds forever home in Cañon City

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 119 days at the Denver Animal Shelter, a dog named Daisy found her forever family. Our Denver news partners first reported Daisy's story last week. According to 9News, Daisy is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She was surrendered by her owners in September 2022.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
99.9 KEKB

Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?

It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Frederick mother heading to trial in accidental shooting death of child

A mother charged in the shooting death of her young child will head to trial at the end of May. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Elaine Eskam pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor charges of failing to properly store a weapon. Eskam’s 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself inside their Frederick home in May of last year. Eskam’s husband, Adams County Deputy Brett Eskam, already accepted a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to probation. Read the full story at https://www.dailycamera.com/
FREDERICK, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Family friends of Northglenn shooting victim speak out on his character

Northglenn police responded to a disturbance at home late Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. A close family friend says that 19-year-old was a Cherry Creek graduate, Angel Escobar.  "He was like a son to me," Rose Smoak said. "My son loved him very much, they loved each other."  Smoak says Angel was best friends with her son Malik, who died last month, after taking a pill that may have been laced with fentanyl. "Angel, he was deeply affected by this, and he's been grieving and instead...
NORTHGLENN, CO
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy