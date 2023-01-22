Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered Vicki Clements Carpenter?

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Vicki Clements Carpenter over 37 years ago.

The sheriff’s office said Carpenter went to Knicks Restaurant and Saloon on Feb. 18, 1985, to compete in a fashion contest. They said around midnight, she left the restaurant.

Carpenter’s mother said she never returned home, and she reported her daughter missing the next day.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office they saw Carpenter get into a white and maroon 1967 Buick by herself at Knicks.

Carpenter’s car was later found abandoned and disabled half a mile from Knicks in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

A little less than two months later on April 2, 1985, Carpenter’s body was found floating in the Cherry Creek spillway by kids who were fishing.

“Investigative leads in this case have failed to identify who is responsible for murdering this young, vivacious woman,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said that Carpenter, 25 at the time, had a three-year-old son.

To this day, her case remains unsolved.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.

