BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
Nicola Sturgeon says it would be ‘outrage’ for UK government to block Scotland’s gender recognition reform bill – UK politics live
Move would show ‘complete contempt’ for the Scottish parliament, Nicola Sturgeon says, who accuses Keir Starmer of being ‘pale imitation’ of Tories
BBC
Spirit of Thatcherism will help North of England, Gove says
Michael Gove has told the North of England's political leaders he will harness the "spirit" of Thatcherism to raise living standards in the region. The levelling up secretary told a conference the former prime minister was an inspiration for the policy. His speech followed Northern leaders' call to enshrine levelling...
UK must change or die when it comes to how country is governed – Nandy
The way the country is governed “must change” or Britain’s future could be at risk, the shadow levelling-up secretary is expected to say.Lisa Nandy, in a speech at the Convention of the North on Wednesday, is due to outline Labour’s proposal to unleash the “power of all people in all parts of Britain” by handing Westminster controls to local communities.She will accuse the Conservatives of having “written off” areas that once fuelled the UK economy and failing to deliver on the 2019 manifesto pledge of creating opportunities outside of London and the south-east of England.Ms Nandy is expected to say...
‘Business-like’ talks between Scottish and UK ministers amid gender reform row
Senior figures in the Scottish and UK governments had “business-like” talks over gender recognition reforms as the row over Westminster’s decision to block legislation raged on.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack discussed the matter with Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.The talks took place a week after the Tories confirmed the UK Government would use the never-before-utilised powers under Section 35 of the Scotland Act to prevent gender recognition reforms passed by Holyrood from going forward for royal assent.Mr Jack has now offered to have the Advocate General for Scotland Keith Stewart – the UK Government’s most senior adviser on Scots law...
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Transgender rape accused is ‘vulnerable’ and not ‘predatory male’, court told
A transgender woman accused of rape was “in no way a predatory male”, her lawyers have said.But prosecutors insist Isla Bryson, who is alleged to have raped two women: one in Clydebank in 2016; and one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019; “preyed” on vulnerable women.A court previously heard in agreed evidence that Bryson identifies as a transgender woman, but was previously known by the “dead name” Adam Graham.Giving evidence herself, Bryson, 31, told the court that she knew she was transgender at the age of four but did not make the decision to transition until she was 29, and is...
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Warning that thousands of firms face collapse
There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian
More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
Journalist torpedoes the 'war on tomboys' as kids face pressure to become transgender
Compact Magazine senior editor Nina Power slams pressure put on tomboys to become transgender, reflecting on her childhood, on "America Reports."
‘I was gaslit by my own force’: female police report ‘systemic’ abuse by male officers
In wake of David Carrick verdict, women from England and Wales come forward to report mental, physical and professional toll
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Black teachers, trans women, cleaners and cons: how the BBC’s Open Door allowed ‘real people’ to let rip
It ran for a decade and infuriated the rightwing press, giving a voice to marginalised Britain. Now a new show is celebrating the extraordinarily prescient Open Door series
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
Tearing up Northern Ireland legacy Bill risks five-year delay, minister warns
Ditching controversial legislation dealing with Northern Ireland’s violent past risks at least a further five-year delay in tackling the thorny issue, a minister has warned.Lord Caine was responding to calls at Westminster for the Government to rethink and even shelve the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which has triggered widespread opposition at home and abroad.But in the face of continuing criticism, the Tory frontbencher held out the prospect of making further changes to the proposed law in a bid to meet the concerns of victims and survivors.The Bill would provide immunity for people accused of Troubles offences, as...
BBC
Amazon strikes: Workers claim their toilet breaks are timed
BBC business reporter & BBC employment correspondent. Amazon workers are staging the first ever UK strike on Wednesday against the online giant in a protest over pay. Around 300 staff walked out at Amazon's Coventry warehouse, the GMB union said, over what they called a "derisory" 5% pay rise to £10.50 an hour.
BBC
'I'm not allowed to work': Afghan women's hidden lives under the Taliban
Afghanistan's acting minister of disaster management has told us that many areas of Afghanistan are now completely cut off by snow; military helicopters have been sent to the rescue, but they haven't been able to land in the most mountainous regions. At least 124 people have died in freezing temperatures,...
