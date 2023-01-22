– Geraldine May Funk, 89, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on January 19, 2023. Geraldine was born and raised in Chicago, one of five children to Vincent and Evelyn (Seidler) Hasenauer. She graduated Chicago’s Steinmetz High School in 1951 and the following year married the love of her life, Florian J. Funk. Together they started a family in the Chicago area and soon thereafter moved to Addison, IL. In 1969 the family relocated to Framingham, MA. Geraldine and Florian shared 61 years of marriage together, separated only by Florian’s own passing in 2014. In 2016 Geraldine relocated to Northborough to be closer to family.

NORTHBOROUGH, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO