ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Custom Color Interiors celebrates seventh anniversary

SHREWSBURY – Custom Color Interiors, which is based in Shrewsbury, is celebrating its seventh anniversary. Owner Nicholas Teti said that he and his team pride themselves on professionalism, excellence and timeliness. “We are fast, efficient and honest,” said Teti. “Custom Color Interior Painting has become a reputable and well-known...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Goodnow PTO sponsors T-shirt fundraiser

MARLBOROUGH – The Goodnow Brothers Elementary School PTO is looking for businesses to sponsor T-shirts for its Booster Fundraiser so that each student gets a free shirt. Booster is the biggest PTO fundraiser and supports school enrichment programming, field trip buses, teacher appreciation activities and family events. The businesses’...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Community invited to meeting on Northborough downtown revitalization

NORTHBOROUGH – Do you have thoughts about what a revitalized Northborough downtown would look like?. The Master Plan Implementation Committee is holding a series of workshops that are aimed at reinventing Northborough’s Town Center. The first workshop is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Algonquin...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Veterans invited to sign up for Hometown Heroes banner program

MARLBOROUGH – The city is now accepting applications for the Hometown Heroes banner program. The banners highlight the service of the city’s veterans; the banners are attached to poles along the city’s main thoroughfares. Only veterans who live or have lived in Marlborough are eligible. Applications are...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury mom wins family recognition award

SHREWSBURY – Andree Gonzalez is a mom on a mission to make sure every child grows up in a healthy home. The Children’s Trust, which is the state’s child abuse prevention agency, recently awarded Gonzalez with the Family Recognition Award during the organization’s 30th annual A View from All Sides conference.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Dorothy R. Perkins, 91, of Shrewsbury

– Dorothy Russell Perkins, 91, died peacefully at her daughter’s home on January 20th. She was born in Newton MA to parents Harriet (Samuel) and William Duncan Russell. One brother, W. Duncan Russell, predeceased her. She was married to Ralph Sherburne Perkins for 67 years before his death in...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Geraldine M. Funk, 89, of Northborough

– Geraldine May Funk, 89, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on January 19, 2023. Geraldine was born and raised in Chicago, one of five children to Vincent and Evelyn (Seidler) Hasenauer. She graduated Chicago’s Steinmetz High School in 1951 and the following year married the love of her life, Florian J. Funk. Together they started a family in the Chicago area and soon thereafter moved to Addison, IL. In 1969 the family relocated to Framingham, MA. Geraldine and Florian shared 61 years of marriage together, separated only by Florian’s own passing in 2014. In 2016 Geraldine relocated to Northborough to be closer to family.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Police Department adds four new officers

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department recently welcomed four new officers. Georgia Kramer, Jeremy Schold, Brandon Carty and Patrick Craigen were sworn in by City Clerk Steven Kerrigan. They were welcomed by the City Council during its Jan. 9 meeting. These recruits successfully graduated from the Municipal Police Training...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Christopher P. Canderozzi, 35, of Northborough

– Addiction IS NOT a character flaw. It is an illness; one that will grip a person and inflict an unimaginable torture upon the individual, his or her family and the community. Christopher P. Canderozzi and his brother Tyler D. Canderozzi grew up in Florida and Georgia before settling in...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Richard A. Phaneuf, 90, formerly of Hudson

– Richard Alan (Dick) Phaneuf, 90, of Hopkinton, MA, formerly of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Milford Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 68 years, Patricia M. (Duley) Phaneuf. Richard was...
HOPKINTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Martha M. Fulham, 59, of Marlborough

– Martha M. (Kerrigan) Fulham of Marlborough, MA died peacefully on January 12, 2023, in her home, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Mark Fulham of 35 years and their children: Meghan Selby with her husband Marc and their daughter Nora, Melissa Fulham with her husband Brendan, and Mollie Fulham with her daughter Violet. Martha was born on December 6, 1963, and was a long-time resident of Hudson, MA before moving to Marlborough.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Former Westborough resident competes on Netflix cooking show

WESTBOROUGH – Susan Macdougall Keating is a New Englander at heart. Although she lives in Miami now, Keating prefers the snow and cold. She also prefers the heat of a kitchen to the weather and lifestyle of southern Florida. “It’s a party town,” said the former Westborough resident....
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Eugene Hyland, 88, of Westborough

Westborough – Eugene “Bud” Hyland, 88, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter on January 21, 2023. He leaves his daughter Traci Hyland of Westborough who was his 24/7 caregiver. Another daughter, Christine Grubidge of Mashpee. He leaves three grandsons, Dylan Castell, Brandon Gribidge and Jarod Castell and three great-grandsons. Bud was predeceased by his wife Shirley Hyland in 1995.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Public Schools begin search for new finance director

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough Public Schools is searching for a new director of finance and operations. Douglas Dias, who has held the job for the past five years, is leaving at the end of the school year. “I’m heartbroken to say that the position will be vacant as of July...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough Planning Board approves Hyundai site plans

WESTBOROUGH – Plans for a Hyundai dealership at 180-182 Turnpike Road are about to kick into high gear. The Planning Board approved the draft of the site plans in a 4-1 vote on Jan. 17. Member Hazel Nourse cast the dissenting vote, saying the dealership would have a negative...
communityadvocate.com

Maureen E. Giglio, 70, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Maureen E. Giglio, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and was 70 years old. Maureen was born in Newton on Halloween, a birth date as special as she was, and was...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough police log, Jan. 27 edition

9:31 a.m. Lyman/Chauncy Sts. Traffic/motor vehicle. 10:06 a.m. E Main St. Road/tree. 4:30 p.m. Crestview Dr. Disturbance (general). 10:34 a.m. Haskell St. Suspicious activity. 4:02 p.m. Lyman St. Disturbance (general). 4:33 p.m. W Main St. Larceny. 5:33 p.m. Milk St./Kings Grant Rd. Traffic/motor vehicle. 6:18 p.m. Upton Rd./Belknap St. Erratic...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough police log, Jan. 27 edition

2:57 p.m. Pleasant St. Well-being check. 3:43 p.m. Bartlett St. Ambulance. 4:38 p.m. Main St. Fraud. 6:01 p.m. Newton St. Ambulance. 6:36 p.m. Arrested, Patrick Sean Salmon, 25, of 2 Westmorland Dr., Worcester, for state hway – signal/sign/markings viol, unsafe operation of MV, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

State Rep. Gentile plans virtual office hours

MARLBOROUGH — State Rep. Carmine Gentile, D-Sudbury, will hold virtual office hours on Friday, Jan. 27. Constituents are encouraged to schedule a time to talk with Gentile and his staff. Meetings will take place via Microsoft Teams video call from 10 a.m. to noon. Office hours are for Gentile’s...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Winter storm update: classes canceled

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 p.m. Monday. The storm that began as rain for much of the region will switch to snow by noontime; by late afternoon, the snow could fall as much as 1 inch per hour before tapering off by around 9 p.m.
SHREWSBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy