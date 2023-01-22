If New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen had his way, he'd be able to keep all of his 20 soon-to-be unrestricted free agents around for 2023. Such, however, will not be the case, as the Giants desperately need to close the gap between themselves and the rest of the NFC East if they're ever to give themselves a legitimate chance at winning the Super Bowl.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO