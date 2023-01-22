Read full article on original website
100 Days of Mocks: College Football News Mocks Mayer
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this season’s NFL trade deadline, the Green Bay Packers made a play to get Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller. And that was with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis under contract. With Green Bay’s top tight ends hitting free agency, it stands to reason that the position will be a focus in the 2023 NFL Draft – regardless of where Aaron Rodgers is throwing passes.
Giants OC Mike Kafka Get Second Interview with Texans
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who conducted a round of head coaching interviews on Sunday with the Panthers, Colts, and Texans virtually, is getting a second interview with Houston, per an NFL Network report. Kafka completed his first season as an NFL coordinator/play caller for the Giants. The...
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: ‘Role Model’ RB Daylan Smothers Looking to a Bright Future
Editor’s Note: This is Part 7 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class. Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t. While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain...
OSU Reunion? ESPN Mock Draft Has Jets Picking Garrett Wilson’s Former Teammate in First Round
Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were a force to be reckoned with when they were teammates at Ohio State, both hauling in more than 1,000 receiving yards during the 2021 season. With Smith-Njigba set to be available in the 2023 NFL Draft, those two former Buckeyes could share a wide...
Huskies Use Texas Momentum to Offer Young Dallas Linebacker
The trickledown has begun. Not quite a month following six fair-weather days in Texas, capped off by a triumphant Alamo Bowl showing against the Texas Longhorns, the University of Washington football program has started to put all of that positive Lone Star spin to good use. On Monday morning, the...
Joe Schoen Offers Glimpse into Giants’ Roster Building Plans
If New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen had his way, he'd be able to keep all of his 20 soon-to-be unrestricted free agents around for 2023. Such, however, will not be the case, as the Giants desperately need to close the gap between themselves and the rest of the NFC East if they're ever to give themselves a legitimate chance at winning the Super Bowl.
A New Team Enters the Mix for Sean Payton
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is set to re-enter the NFL after a brief one-year hiatus. He's already completed interviews with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers and now, has one scheduled with the Arizona Cardinals. According to Howard Balzer of PHNX, Payton's interview with Arizona is...
REPORT: Panthers Begin Second Round of Interviews
Nine candidates are in play for the head coaching job of the Carolina Panthers and as we move into the final days of January, team owner David Tepper moves into the next stage of his search with a second round of interviews. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of...
Cowboys Sign WRs Antonio Callaway & Dennis Houston
JAN 25 CALLOWAY SIGNS The Cowboys are continuing to sign futures contracts with prospects as they assemble their 90-man roster for the 2023 season, and the list is now highlighted by another keeper from the practice squad, Antonio Callaway. Callaway was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2018 and...
Report: Colts Will Decide On Head Coach Finalists This Week
In the pursuit of due diligence, the Indianapolis Colts have had an abnormally large search for their next head coach, interviewing 12 candidates while a 13th is still to be determined. The Colts want this to be a thorough search and as such are casting a wide net so that...
Patriots QB Mac Jones’ Cryptic Social Media Post: What Does It Mean?
FOXBORO — Mac Jones rarely uses Instagram. But as with all professional athletes, fans read into every little thing they do on social media. Well, there’s plenty to analyze in the New England Patriots quarterback’s latest offering. When Jones uses social media, he typically does so to...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Provides Update on Charles Omenihu
Clarity has been gained on the playing status of 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault. What looked like a doubtful availability for the NFC championship matchup with the Eagles on Sunday now looks like a guarantee of being active. Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Omenihu at his Wednesday press conference.
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams After Wednesday’s Practice
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams both missed practice on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor wasn't ready to rule out either guy, but he didn't sound optimistic about their chances of suiting up on Sunday against the Chiefs. "We'll see," Taylor said. "Every day that...
