MMAmania.com
Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight
Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
As expected, Islam Makhachev dwarfs Alex Volkanovski in UFC 284 kickoff staredown video
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284...
MMAmania.com
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: Warm Body World Tour continues against former Bellator bruiser on Feb. 25
Retired boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. will continue his Warm Body World Tour against former Bellator MMA welterweight and MTV reality show star Aaron Chalmers for a special pay-per-view (PPV) exhibition match on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at The O2 in London, England. “Different face, different name, same results,” Mayweather...
MMAmania.com
Gilbert Burns’ wife demanded no banging at UFC 283: ‘I want a quick submission’
You know deep down, all Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters just want to bang, bro. But, Gilbert Burns fought his natural tendency to bang at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, securing himself a quick first round submission over the always-tough Neil Magny (watch the finish here). According to “Durinho,” that strategy and success came about because of a last-minute demand from his wife, Bruna.
MMAmania.com
Sage Northcutt set for MMA return after suffering broken face in ONE Championship debut
ONE Championship announced today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that Northcutt (11-3) will take on Ahmed Mujtaba (10-2) at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, 2023, in a 170-pound Lightweight affair. The event will mark ONE’s first time in the United States with the action taking place in Denver, Colorado.
MMAmania.com
Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout
The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight, one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for several weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
MMAmania.com
Charles Oliveira had ‘10 minutes off on a bad night’ vs. Islam Makhachev, expects late 2023 rematch
Charles Oliveira has redemption on his mind. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion is on the comeback trail after suffering an Oct. 2022 setback at UFC 280. Tasked with rising Dagestani phenom, Islam Makhachev, Oliveira succumbed to the pressure of his opponent’s refined and dominant overall game.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter again after recent offer: ‘It’s full immersion’
Conor McGregor could be back for another season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Ireland’s favorite fighting son coached opposite then-top Bantamweight contender, Urijah Faber, on season 22 of the long-running Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reality fight tournament series. It was only the second season at the time to feature coaches that didn’t square off at the end of the season.
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira challenges Jamahal Hill: ‘What about knocking me out?’
Alex Pereira wants to defend Glover Teixeira’s honor. It was a turbulent 2022 for the student and master with the former earning a title and the latter dropping his in an instant classic. Teixeira fought one final fight this past weekend (Jan. 21, 2023) in his home of Brazil, but came up short in his bid to recapture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! New champion Jamahal Hill opens as slight favorite over ex-king Jiri Prochazka
The Light Heavyweight division is heating up. Just over a month ago, knockout artist Jiri Prochazka injured his shoulder in disastrous circumstances and quickly agreed to vacate his title. UFC tried to fix the problem by matching up Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jiri Prochazka, but the resulting draw still left the division without a champion.
MMAmania.com
Bellator MMA re-signs light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov to exclusive multi-year contract
Several weeks after locking down the services of top Lightweight contender, A.J. McKee, Bellator MMA has ensured that one of its champions will be staying put for the foreseeable future, too. Per a press release, the promotion announced that it has inked current Light Heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov, to a...
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 medical suspensions bench nearly a dozen fighters for six months, including Deiveson Figueiredo and Jamahal Hill
Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspensions for those athletes competing on the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) card, which took place last Sat. night (Jan. 21, 2023) inside at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Light heavyweight headliners Glover Teixeira and Jamahal...
MMAmania.com
Golm vs. James, Zingano vs. McCourt headline Bellator 293 on March 31
Bellator MMA has announced the headlining acts for its upcoming Bellaor 293 fight card, which is set to go down on March 31, 2023, in Temecula, California. Per a press release, the main event will feature Top 10 Heavyweight contenders, Marcelo Golm (No. 7) and Daniel James (No. 8), who will collide in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley ready to save the UFC: ‘They need a superstar right now’
Sean O’Malley believes he’s an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) necessity. 2022 was a unique year for the promotion. Several notable champions fell or were absent, some lost in comebacks while others displayed some weakness but hung on to their titles. Mixed martial arts (MMA) megastar, Conor McGregor, teased an eventual return, but has been out of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool since 2022’s start, competing last in July 2021.
MMAmania.com
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis on tap for UFC 287 in April
Kelvin Gastelum has his next opponent after missing out on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2023. MMAmania.com’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that a Middleweight tilt between Gastelum (17-8, 1 NC) and Chris Curtis (30-9) has been added to UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. The location for the event has yet to be determined, but rumors have circulated pointing at Brooklyn, N.Y., as the most likely option at present.
MMAmania.com
Jamahal Hill boots Max Holloway, debuts on pound-for-pound list in latest UFC rankings update
Jamahal Hill just turned the UFC rankings on its head. “Sweet Dreams” captured the vacant light heavyweight title by retiring Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, taking over the No. 1 spot at 205 pounds. “Sweet Dreams” also debuted in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings at No. 13 at the expense of former featherweight champion Max Holloway, which is sure to be the cause for some debate.
MMAmania.com
Dana White’s Power Slap Ep. 2: Live stream updates, results, reactions
Guess who’s back? Back again. Slapping’s back, tell a friend. No, seriously, if you like this stuff, tell someone, because there weren’t a lot of eyeballs on it last week, and they can use the help. The good news is that on any given weekday, MMA Maniacs here click over 100,000 pages on our lovely site, so we know about a third of the viewership was our loyal members, because we all know every one of you tuned in, right? Right?
MMAmania.com
Chris Weidman vs Owen Livesey booked for March 11 on UFC Fight Pass
The former UFC middleweight champion is planning to make his mixed martial arts (MMA) comeback at some point in late May or early June and to help his transition back into cage fighting, the 38 year-old “All American” will be competing in a grappling “Superfight.”. His opponent...
MMAmania.com
Nick Diaz makes his acting debut alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘Darkness of Man’
Jean-Claude Van Damme doesn’t have the best reputation among mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, but he gets along so well that Nick Diaz that the Stockton scrapper is co-starring in an upcoming “JCVD” movie. Not only is Nick an actor in the upcoming film Darkness of Man,...
MMAmania.com
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner adds even more depth to stacked UFC 285 event
Dan Hooker (22-12) is ready to climb back up the Lightweight ranks. The current No. 11-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 155-pound contender broke the news to The Mac Life today (Tues., Jan. 24, 2023) that he’ll be back in action at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Standing in Hooker’s way will be the surging “Tarantula,” Jalin Turner (13-5).
