Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight

Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
As expected, Islam Makhachev dwarfs Alex Volkanovski in UFC 284 kickoff staredown video

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284...
Gilbert Burns’ wife demanded no banging at UFC 283: ‘I want a quick submission’

You know deep down, all Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters just want to bang, bro. But, Gilbert Burns fought his natural tendency to bang at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, securing himself a quick first round submission over the always-tough Neil Magny (watch the finish here). According to “Durinho,” that strategy and success came about because of a last-minute demand from his wife, Bruna.
Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout

The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight, one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for several weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
Conor McGregor interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter again after recent offer: ‘It’s full immersion’

Conor McGregor could be back for another season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Ireland’s favorite fighting son coached opposite then-top Bantamweight contender, Urijah Faber, on season 22 of the long-running Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reality fight tournament series. It was only the second season at the time to feature coaches that didn’t square off at the end of the season.
Alex Pereira challenges Jamahal Hill: ‘What about knocking me out?’

Alex Pereira wants to defend Glover Teixeira’s honor. It was a turbulent 2022 for the student and master with the former earning a title and the latter dropping his in an instant classic. Teixeira fought one final fight this past weekend (Jan. 21, 2023) in his home of Brazil, but came up short in his bid to recapture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.
Golm vs. James, Zingano vs. McCourt headline Bellator 293 on March 31

Bellator MMA has announced the headlining acts for its upcoming Bellaor 293 fight card, which is set to go down on March 31, 2023, in Temecula, California. Per a press release, the main event will feature Top 10 Heavyweight contenders, Marcelo Golm (No. 7) and Daniel James (No. 8), who will collide in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair.
Sean O’Malley ready to save the UFC: ‘They need a superstar right now’

Sean O’Malley believes he’s an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) necessity. 2022 was a unique year for the promotion. Several notable champions fell or were absent, some lost in comebacks while others displayed some weakness but hung on to their titles. Mixed martial arts (MMA) megastar, Conor McGregor, teased an eventual return, but has been out of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool since 2022’s start, competing last in July 2021.
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis on tap for UFC 287 in April

Kelvin Gastelum has his next opponent after missing out on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2023. MMAmania.com’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that a Middleweight tilt between Gastelum (17-8, 1 NC) and Chris Curtis (30-9) has been added to UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. The location for the event has yet to be determined, but rumors have circulated pointing at Brooklyn, N.Y., as the most likely option at present.
Jamahal Hill boots Max Holloway, debuts on pound-for-pound list in latest UFC rankings update

Jamahal Hill just turned the UFC rankings on its head. “Sweet Dreams” captured the vacant light heavyweight title by retiring Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, taking over the No. 1 spot at 205 pounds. “Sweet Dreams” also debuted in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings at No. 13 at the expense of former featherweight champion Max Holloway, which is sure to be the cause for some debate.
Dana White’s Power Slap Ep. 2: Live stream updates, results, reactions

Guess who’s back? Back again. Slapping’s back, tell a friend. No, seriously, if you like this stuff, tell someone, because there weren’t a lot of eyeballs on it last week, and they can use the help. The good news is that on any given weekday, MMA Maniacs here click over 100,000 pages on our lovely site, so we know about a third of the viewership was our loyal members, because we all know every one of you tuned in, right? Right?
Chris Weidman vs Owen Livesey booked for March 11 on UFC Fight Pass

The former UFC middleweight champion is planning to make his mixed martial arts (MMA) comeback at some point in late May or early June and to help his transition back into cage fighting, the 38 year-old “All American” will be competing in a grappling “Superfight.”. His opponent...
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner adds even more depth to stacked UFC 285 event

Dan Hooker (22-12) is ready to climb back up the Lightweight ranks. The current No. 11-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 155-pound contender broke the news to The Mac Life today (Tues., Jan. 24, 2023) that he’ll be back in action at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Standing in Hooker’s way will be the surging “Tarantula,” Jalin Turner (13-5).
