It is great to see my Dad’s picture back on page 2. Beginning with his words “Hello Lycoming County,” the Webb Weekly was launched two decades ago this week. As I read his first column below and looked through the issues from over the years, it brought back a lot of memories. Many made me smile, laugh, or very proud of what has been accomplished by so many over the years. Some made me appreciate how much the publication has improved, and a few made me think about those that have left us over the years and how important all have been to this journey.

1 DAY AGO