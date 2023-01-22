Read full article on original website
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound to the back on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Wednesday night. At about 6:12 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person down in the 900 block of East 81st Street. When officers arrived, they located a 42-year-old man in a vehicle with...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot to death outside Gary home identified
GARY, Ind. - A man found shot to death outside a home in Gary, Indiana Wednesday morning has been identified. Gary police responded to the 500 block of Chase Street around 7:40 a.m. for a gunshot victim. Shortly after, police got a report of shots fired in the 500 block...
Shots fired at police, driver on NW Side overnight
CHICAGO - There were two reports of shots fired, one involving police, on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday night. Police say a black Audi with three individuals inside was seen in the 3500 block of West Foster Avenue around 10 p.m. shooting at another car. A 27-year-old man was driving eastbound...
Police searching for gunman after shots fired at officers in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at officers in Jefferson Park.Police confirmed someone in a black Audi fired shots at a patrol car in the 5400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue just before 3:40 a.m.Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured.Police said that Audi matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting on the Northwest Side of the city just hours earlier.Around 10 p.m., a suspect in a black car fired shots at a man driving in the North Park neighborhood, near Foster and St. Louis.Shots shattered a glass panel at a nearby bus shelter. The victim told police it happened after he noticed that car was following him.Several shell casings were found on the ground and a witness CBS 2 he heard at least 10 shots.No injuries were reported.
cwbchicago.com
Police looking for man who attacked pedestrian with a hammer in the Loop
Chicago police have just released a video of a man who is wanted for allegedly attacking people with a hammer in the Loop last month. CWB Chicago first told you about the attacks after they happened on December 8. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around...
Man, 28, shot during attempted robbery in South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was approached by two gunmen around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue who demanded his belongings, according to police. One of the gunman open fired and struck...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally, after complying during South Side robbery
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, during an armed robbery Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot around 6:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Holland Street when two gunmen got out of the vehicle, flashed handguns and demanded their property, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Investigation launched after man found shot to death outside Gary home
GARY, Ind. - A man was found shot to death outside a home in Gary, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Gary police responded to the 500 block of Chase Street around 7:40 a.m. for a gunshot victim. Shortly after, police got a report of shots fired in the 500 block of...
WGNtv.com
Teen girl honored after dog stabbed during Northwest Side attack
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl whose dog was stabbed during an attack last month was honored Tuesday night on the Northwest Side. Ynali Macias was walking her dog Bebe near 6400 block of West Irving Park Road on Dec. 26. At some point, police allege Jeanette Olivo, 61, stabbed...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in stabbings that seriously wounded 2 on West Side
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a double stabbing on New Year's Day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Quantess Mitchell, 32, is accused of stabbing and seriously wounding two men, 27 and 32, around 1:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.
cwbchicago.com
5 armed robberies reported in 2 hours this morning on the North Side
Chicago police are warning North Side residents after an armed robbery crew carjacked a driver and robbed four other people in less than two hours on Wednesday morning. The robberies occurred in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park between 5:25 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. The first occurred in the 1900...
2 found shot in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night in north suburban Waukegan. Officers found two adults with gunshot wounds around 8:20 p.m. in the 900 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to Waukegan police. The victims were transported to area hospitals for...
fox32chicago.com
Man reported missing from Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was reported missing from the Chicago Lawn area Tuesday night. Police say Mario Fuentes was last seen in the 3500 block of West 61st Place, and his last known contact with anyone was on Jan. 10. Fuentes is a Hispanic man, about 5'8, around 174...
2 Chicago cops among 4 injured in West Side traffic crash
CHICAGO - Four people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, when their vehicles collided Tuesday night on the West Side. Around 7:23 p.m., police say a Chicago cop car was traveling westbound in the 2800 block of Harrison Street, crossing California Avenue when they struck a box truck heading eastbound on Harrison.
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
fox32chicago.com
4 shot, 2 fatally, on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago fire officials. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two...
5 shot, 2 fatally, during targeted home invasion on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. Shots rang out around 1:45 p.m. in a second floor apartment in the 2900 block of East 78th Street. A woman in her 20s was shot in the head...
SWAT team shoots armed man dead in Gary
A SWAT team shot an armed man to death in Gary Tuesday afternoon following what started as a domestic incident. Officers tried to talk to the man with the help of a hostage negotiator but to no avail.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise
CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
