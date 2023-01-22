CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at officers in Jefferson Park.Police confirmed someone in a black Audi fired shots at a patrol car in the 5400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue just before 3:40 a.m.Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured.Police said that Audi matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting on the Northwest Side of the city just hours earlier.Around 10 p.m., a suspect in a black car fired shots at a man driving in the North Park neighborhood, near Foster and St. Louis.Shots shattered a glass panel at a nearby bus shelter. The victim told police it happened after he noticed that car was following him.Several shell casings were found on the ground and a witness CBS 2 he heard at least 10 shots.No injuries were reported.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO