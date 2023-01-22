ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man found shot to death outside Gary home identified

GARY, Ind. - A man found shot to death outside a home in Gary, Indiana Wednesday morning has been identified. Gary police responded to the 500 block of Chase Street around 7:40 a.m. for a gunshot victim. Shortly after, police got a report of shots fired in the 500 block...
GARY, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Shots fired at police, driver on NW Side overnight

CHICAGO - There were two reports of shots fired, one involving police, on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday night. Police say a black Audi with three individuals inside was seen in the 3500 block of West Foster Avenue around 10 p.m. shooting at another car. A 27-year-old man was driving eastbound...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police searching for gunman after shots fired at officers in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at officers in Jefferson Park.Police confirmed someone in a black Audi fired shots at a patrol car in the 5400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue just before 3:40 a.m.Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured.Police said that Audi matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting on the Northwest Side of the city just hours earlier.Around 10 p.m., a suspect in a black car fired shots at a man driving in the North Park neighborhood, near Foster and St. Louis.Shots shattered a glass panel at a nearby bus shelter. The victim told police it happened after he noticed that car was following him.Several shell casings were found on the ground and a witness CBS 2 he heard at least 10 shots.No injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 28, shot during attempted robbery in South Shore

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was approached by two gunmen around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue who demanded his belongings, according to police. One of the gunman open fired and struck...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally, after complying during South Side robbery

CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, during an armed robbery Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot around 6:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Holland Street when two gunmen got out of the vehicle, flashed handguns and demanded their property, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Teen girl honored after dog stabbed during Northwest Side attack

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl whose dog was stabbed during an attack last month was honored Tuesday night on the Northwest Side. Ynali Macias was walking her dog Bebe near 6400 block of West Irving Park Road on Dec. 26. At some point, police allege Jeanette Olivo, 61, stabbed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in stabbings that seriously wounded 2 on West Side

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a double stabbing on New Year's Day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Quantess Mitchell, 32, is accused of stabbing and seriously wounding two men, 27 and 32, around 1:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

5 armed robberies reported in 2 hours this morning on the North Side

Chicago police are warning North Side residents after an armed robbery crew carjacked a driver and robbed four other people in less than two hours on Wednesday morning. The robberies occurred in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park between 5:25 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. The first occurred in the 1900...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 found shot in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night in north suburban Waukegan. Officers found two adults with gunshot wounds around 8:20 p.m. in the 900 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to Waukegan police. The victims were transported to area hospitals for...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man reported missing from Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was reported missing from the Chicago Lawn area Tuesday night. Police say Mario Fuentes was last seen in the 3500 block of West 61st Place, and his last known contact with anyone was on Jan. 10. Fuentes is a Hispanic man, about 5'8, around 174...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 Chicago cops among 4 injured in West Side traffic crash

CHICAGO - Four people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, when their vehicles collided Tuesday night on the West Side. Around 7:23 p.m., police say a Chicago cop car was traveling westbound in the 2800 block of Harrison Street, crossing California Avenue when they struck a box truck heading eastbound on Harrison.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 shot, 2 fatally, on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago fire officials. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise

CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
CHICAGO, IL

