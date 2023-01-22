New Petitions to Sign This Week: French Authorities Must Enforce Bans on Ortolan Bunting Hunting, End Cash Bail in California, Implement Limits on Greenhouse Gas Emissions, and More!

A dog was recently spotted at an NBA game with yellow and red fur, made to look like Pikachu. The fan who brought the dog has since faced backlash but he has shown no remorse for his actions. He doesn’t intend to remove the dye job and believes the dog was not harmed. At the very least, many people who saw the dog on national television will seek to do something similar, likely without considering their dog’s well-being. Please sign this petition to make dyeing animals illegal in California!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO