New Petitions to Sign This Week: French Authorities Must Enforce Bans on Ortolan Bunting Hunting, End Cash Bail in California, Implement Limits on Greenhouse Gas Emissions, and More!

One Green Planet
Canada Set to Ban Cosmetic Testing on Animals
Ottawa, Canada, is finally set to ban the testing of cosmetics on animals after years of push from animal-welfare advocates. Source: The Humane Society of the United States/YouTube. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is set to push forward new changes to the federal Food and Drug Act, which will also make...
One Green Planet
Petition: Make Dyeing Animals Illegal in California
A dog was recently spotted at an NBA game with yellow and red fur, made to look like Pikachu. The fan who brought the dog has since faced backlash but he has shown no remorse for his actions. He doesn’t intend to remove the dye job and believes the dog was not harmed. At the very least, many people who saw the dog on national television will seek to do something similar, likely without considering their dog’s well-being. Please sign this petition to make dyeing animals illegal in California!
One Green Planet
Undercover Footage Reveals Horrifying Conditions in California Slaughterhouse
A volunteer investigation with Direct Action Everywhere obtained horrifying and heartbreaking never-before-seen, undercover footage from inside gas chambers in a slaughterhouse. Source: Direct Action Everywhere – DxE/Youtube. The investigator, Raven Deerbrook, took the footage from inside the Marel Butina gas chambers in Smithfield Foods’ Farmer John slaughterhouse. During her...
One Green Planet
Scientists Believe Mass 2020 Migratory Birds Death Due to Climate Change
Scientists studying the 2020 incident in which thousands of migratory birds dropped to their deaths over New Mexico believe that it was possible due to climate change. Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers who are studying the mysterious mass bird death incident believe that climate change may be to blame. Hundreds of millions of birds fly south in the winter and north in the summer each year but now, studies are finding that climate change and extreme weather patterns could possibly be interfering with the annual cycle. Even the smallest of shifts can disrupt entire ecosystems.
