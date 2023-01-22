Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Unusual Facts About Boston You Never KnewTed RiversBoston, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Community invited to meeting on Northborough downtown revitalization
NORTHBOROUGH – Do you have thoughts about what a revitalized Northborough downtown would look like?. The Master Plan Implementation Committee is holding a series of workshops that are aimed at reinventing Northborough’s Town Center. The first workshop is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Algonquin...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Public Schools begin search for new finance director
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough Public Schools is searching for a new director of finance and operations. Douglas Dias, who has held the job for the past five years, is leaving at the end of the school year. “I’m heartbroken to say that the position will be vacant as of July...
communityadvocate.com
State Rep. Gentile plans virtual office hours
MARLBOROUGH — State Rep. Carmine Gentile, D-Sudbury, will hold virtual office hours on Friday, Jan. 27. Constituents are encouraged to schedule a time to talk with Gentile and his staff. Meetings will take place via Microsoft Teams video call from 10 a.m. to noon. Office hours are for Gentile’s...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board discusses Jake brake prohibition
HUDSON – The Select Board weighed a potential prohibition on the use of compression brakes, also known as Jake brakes, during their Jan. 23 meeting. However, members and town staff voiced concerns on how such a prohibition would be enforced and noted that the brakes are used for safety.
communityadvocate.com
Veterans invited to sign up for Hometown Heroes banner program
MARLBOROUGH – The city is now accepting applications for the Hometown Heroes banner program. The banners highlight the service of the city’s veterans; the banners are attached to poles along the city’s main thoroughfares. Only veterans who live or have lived in Marlborough are eligible. Applications are...
communityadvocate.com
Dorothy R. Perkins, 91, of Shrewsbury
– Dorothy Russell Perkins, 91, died peacefully at her daughter’s home on January 20th. She was born in Newton MA to parents Harriet (Samuel) and William Duncan Russell. One brother, W. Duncan Russell, predeceased her. She was married to Ralph Sherburne Perkins for 67 years before his death in...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Police Department adds four new officers
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department recently welcomed four new officers. Georgia Kramer, Jeremy Schold, Brandon Carty and Patrick Craigen were sworn in by City Clerk Steven Kerrigan. They were welcomed by the City Council during its Jan. 9 meeting. These recruits successfully graduated from the Municipal Police Training...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury mom wins family recognition award
SHREWSBURY – Andree Gonzalez is a mom on a mission to make sure every child grows up in a healthy home. The Children’s Trust, which is the state’s child abuse prevention agency, recently awarded Gonzalez with the Family Recognition Award during the organization’s 30th annual A View from All Sides conference.
communityadvocate.com
Farming history presents itself on Northborough’s Old Farm Trail
NORTHBOROUGH – A few key clues found along the 1.1-mile Old Farm Trail, constructed in 2005-2007, reveal the history of the area before it was a recreational hiking path. Since the early 1700s, the 100 acres or so to the east of where the trail currently stands was farmland. Most recently it was Stirrup Brook Farm, a dairy farm operating from the 1930s to 1956. Milk production ceased at that time, but the family still had heifers until 1976.
communityadvocate.com
Wojnar, Belanger graduate from Sheriff’s Office Academy
WORCESTER – In December, Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis administered the correctional officers oath to the 20 graduating recruits of the Sheriff Office’s 58th Basic Recruit Training Academy at Anna Maria College. Among the 20 graduates were Grafton resident Officer Nicholas Wojnar and Marlborough resident Officer Stephen Belanger.
communityadvocate.com
Planning Board mulls Beal Commons parking, traffic studies
SHREWSBURY – Traffic and parking. That was the focus of the conversation regarding the application for Beal Commons – located on Maple Avenue at the site of the former Beal School – at the Jan. 19 Planning Board meeting. It focused on traffic and parking studies commissioned by the applicant.
communityadvocate.com
Barbara A. Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough
– Barbara A. (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough passed away Friday January 20, 2023 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Victor Mackiewicz. She was born and raised in Waltham, the daughter of the late James and Marie (McDonald) Reilly and was a...
communityadvocate.com
Richard A. Phaneuf, 90, formerly of Hudson
– Richard Alan (Dick) Phaneuf, 90, of Hopkinton, MA, formerly of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Milford Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 68 years, Patricia M. (Duley) Phaneuf. Richard was...
communityadvocate.com
Christopher P. Canderozzi, 35, of Northborough
– Addiction IS NOT a character flaw. It is an illness; one that will grip a person and inflict an unimaginable torture upon the individual, his or her family and the community. Christopher P. Canderozzi and his brother Tyler D. Canderozzi grew up in Florida and Georgia before settling in...
communityadvocate.com
Martha M. Fulham, 59, of Marlborough
– Martha M. (Kerrigan) Fulham of Marlborough, MA died peacefully on January 12, 2023, in her home, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Mark Fulham of 35 years and their children: Meghan Selby with her husband Marc and their daughter Nora, Melissa Fulham with her husband Brendan, and Mollie Fulham with her daughter Violet. Martha was born on December 6, 1963, and was a long-time resident of Hudson, MA before moving to Marlborough.
communityadvocate.com
Doris C. Crossman, 85, of Northborough
– Doris C. Crossman, beloved mother and mémé and lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was 85 years old. Doris was one of two daughters to Arthur J. and Bertha R. (Vigeant) Gauvin. She attended St. Stephen’s...
communityadvocate.com
Donald F. Merchant Jr., 69, formerly of South Grafton
– Donald F. Merchant, Jr., a longtime resident of South Grafton, MA and more recently, of Sutton, MA, passed way after a recent decline of his health. He was 69 years old and the beloved husband of 34 years to Susan L. (Proctor) Merchant. Donnie, as he was known to...
communityadvocate.com
Former Westborough resident competes on Netflix cooking show
WESTBOROUGH – Susan Macdougall Keating is a New Englander at heart. Although she lives in Miami now, Keating prefers the snow and cold. She also prefers the heat of a kitchen to the weather and lifestyle of southern Florida. “It’s a party town,” said the former Westborough resident....
communityadvocate.com
Eugene Hyland, 88, of Westborough
Westborough – Eugene “Bud” Hyland, 88, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter on January 21, 2023. He leaves his daughter Traci Hyland of Westborough who was his 24/7 caregiver. Another daughter, Christine Grubidge of Mashpee. He leaves three grandsons, Dylan Castell, Brandon Gribidge and Jarod Castell and three great-grandsons. Bud was predeceased by his wife Shirley Hyland in 1995.
Comments / 0