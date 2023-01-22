Read full article on original website
Marlborough Public Schools begin search for new finance director
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough Public Schools is searching for a new director of finance and operations. Douglas Dias, who has held the job for the past five years, is leaving at the end of the school year. “I’m heartbroken to say that the position will be vacant as of July...
Community invited to meeting on Northborough downtown revitalization
NORTHBOROUGH – Do you have thoughts about what a revitalized Northborough downtown would look like?. The Master Plan Implementation Committee is holding a series of workshops that are aimed at reinventing Northborough’s Town Center. The first workshop is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Algonquin...
State Rep. Gentile plans virtual office hours
MARLBOROUGH — State Rep. Carmine Gentile, D-Sudbury, will hold virtual office hours on Friday, Jan. 27. Constituents are encouraged to schedule a time to talk with Gentile and his staff. Meetings will take place via Microsoft Teams video call from 10 a.m. to noon. Office hours are for Gentile’s...
Dorothy R. Perkins, 91, of Shrewsbury
– Dorothy Russell Perkins, 91, died peacefully at her daughter’s home on January 20th. She was born in Newton MA to parents Harriet (Samuel) and William Duncan Russell. One brother, W. Duncan Russell, predeceased her. She was married to Ralph Sherburne Perkins for 67 years before his death in...
Martha M. Fulham, 59, of Marlborough
– Martha M. (Kerrigan) Fulham of Marlborough, MA died peacefully on January 12, 2023, in her home, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Mark Fulham of 35 years and their children: Meghan Selby with her husband Marc and their daughter Nora, Melissa Fulham with her husband Brendan, and Mollie Fulham with her daughter Violet. Martha was born on December 6, 1963, and was a long-time resident of Hudson, MA before moving to Marlborough.
Custom Color Interiors celebrates seventh anniversary
SHREWSBURY – Custom Color Interiors, which is based in Shrewsbury, is celebrating its seventh anniversary. Owner Nicholas Teti said that he and his team pride themselves on professionalism, excellence and timeliness. “We are fast, efficient and honest,” said Teti. “Custom Color Interior Painting has become a reputable and well-known...
Geraldine M. Funk, 89, of Northborough
– Geraldine May Funk, 89, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on January 19, 2023. Geraldine was born and raised in Chicago, one of five children to Vincent and Evelyn (Seidler) Hasenauer. She graduated Chicago’s Steinmetz High School in 1951 and the following year married the love of her life, Florian J. Funk. Together they started a family in the Chicago area and soon thereafter moved to Addison, IL. In 1969 the family relocated to Framingham, MA. Geraldine and Florian shared 61 years of marriage together, separated only by Florian’s own passing in 2014. In 2016 Geraldine relocated to Northborough to be closer to family.
Doris C. Crossman, 85, of Northborough
– Doris C. Crossman, beloved mother and mémé and lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was 85 years old. Doris was one of two daughters to Arthur J. and Bertha R. (Vigeant) Gauvin. She attended St. Stephen’s...
Marlborough Police Department adds four new officers
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department recently welcomed four new officers. Georgia Kramer, Jeremy Schold, Brandon Carty and Patrick Craigen were sworn in by City Clerk Steven Kerrigan. They were welcomed by the City Council during its Jan. 9 meeting. These recruits successfully graduated from the Municipal Police Training...
Maureen E. Giglio, 70, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Maureen E. Giglio, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and was 70 years old. Maureen was born in Newton on Halloween, a birth date as special as she was, and was...
Barbara A. Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough
– Barbara A. (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough passed away Friday January 20, 2023 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Victor Mackiewicz. She was born and raised in Waltham, the daughter of the late James and Marie (McDonald) Reilly and was a...
Veterans invited to sign up for Hometown Heroes banner program
MARLBOROUGH – The city is now accepting applications for the Hometown Heroes banner program. The banners highlight the service of the city’s veterans; the banners are attached to poles along the city’s main thoroughfares. Only veterans who live or have lived in Marlborough are eligible. Applications are...
Hudson Select Board discusses Jake brake prohibition
HUDSON – The Select Board weighed a potential prohibition on the use of compression brakes, also known as Jake brakes, during their Jan. 23 meeting. However, members and town staff voiced concerns on how such a prohibition would be enforced and noted that the brakes are used for safety.
Richard A. Phaneuf, 90, formerly of Hudson
– Richard Alan (Dick) Phaneuf, 90, of Hopkinton, MA, formerly of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Milford Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 68 years, Patricia M. (Duley) Phaneuf. Richard was...
Donald F. Merchant Jr., 69, formerly of South Grafton
– Donald F. Merchant, Jr., a longtime resident of South Grafton, MA and more recently, of Sutton, MA, passed way after a recent decline of his health. He was 69 years old and the beloved husband of 34 years to Susan L. (Proctor) Merchant. Donnie, as he was known to...
Christopher P. Canderozzi, 35, of Northborough
– Addiction IS NOT a character flaw. It is an illness; one that will grip a person and inflict an unimaginable torture upon the individual, his or her family and the community. Christopher P. Canderozzi and his brother Tyler D. Canderozzi grew up in Florida and Georgia before settling in...
Eugene Hyland, 88, of Westborough
Westborough – Eugene “Bud” Hyland, 88, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter on January 21, 2023. He leaves his daughter Traci Hyland of Westborough who was his 24/7 caregiver. Another daughter, Christine Grubidge of Mashpee. He leaves three grandsons, Dylan Castell, Brandon Gribidge and Jarod Castell and three great-grandsons. Bud was predeceased by his wife Shirley Hyland in 1995.
Shrewsbury mom wins family recognition award
SHREWSBURY – Andree Gonzalez is a mom on a mission to make sure every child grows up in a healthy home. The Children’s Trust, which is the state’s child abuse prevention agency, recently awarded Gonzalez with the Family Recognition Award during the organization’s 30th annual A View from All Sides conference.
Wojnar, Belanger graduate from Sheriff’s Office Academy
WORCESTER – In December, Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis administered the correctional officers oath to the 20 graduating recruits of the Sheriff Office’s 58th Basic Recruit Training Academy at Anna Maria College. Among the 20 graduates were Grafton resident Officer Nicholas Wojnar and Marlborough resident Officer Stephen Belanger.
