Will traditional polling places eventually die out? Voter's Choice model more likely

syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: Solvang Council conduct questioned; Thank you to Christmas event supporters; Los Alamos housing plan not a good fit
I am writing to comment on the front page article in the Santa Ynez Valley News regarding the City Council’s action to award the vacant seat to Robert Clarke. To those who don’t remember me, I have lived in Solvang for the past 46 years and served as mayor and councilmember of the city. I participated in countless meetings, but never witnessed a meeting where the Council continued to take comments and messages from the public after public comment was closed.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County to seek $6 million grant to clear out homeless encampments
Santa Barbara County will apply for a $6 million state grant to help clear out homeless encampments along lakes, creeks and rivers, although finding enough housing for the growing number of unsheltered individuals remains elusive. In a unanimous vote, the Board of Supervisors authorized the staff to apply for the...
syvnews.com
Longtime educator, Camillo Wilde, honored as 'True Public Servant' in Vandenberg Village
Vandenberg Village recently gained a new star on Constellation Road. The approximately 1-mile stretch of Santa Barbara County road that runs from the Highway 1 exit to Cabrillo High School in the unincorporated community of Vandenberg Village, now bears the name of local leader and longtime public servant Colonel Camillo 'Mel' Wilde.
syvnews.com
Some 400 volunteers fan out for annual homeless count in Santa Barbara County
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Cultural Center was ablaze with light but virtually silent at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, with only two people seated at tables in the multipurpose room opposite the entrance. The 40 or so people who volunteered to survey unhoused citizens in the annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count had already...
syvnews.com
Santa Maria district may end standalone health classes to meet state ethnic studies requirement
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is examining the possibility of eliminating standalone health classes and making changes to physical education requirements to align itself with new state requirements. The potential changes in the district's curriculum, however, have left some staff and community members concerned. At the most...
syvnews.com
COVID-19 testing site closing at Santa Maria Fairpark, but free testing, treatment still available
The LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat site located at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be closed by the California Department of Public Health, effective Feb. 2, a Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokesman said. Testing is recommended for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been exposed to the...
syvnews.com
Natural gas bill could double this winter, manager tells Lompoc council
Gas customers are in for some painful bills in coming months, Southern California Gas Company District Manager Tim Mahoney reported Tuesday to the Lompoc City Council. During public comment, Mahoney called in to inform the city and customers of a marked increase in natural gas prices which will impact customers.
syvnews.com
Caltrans rock scaling operation begins Thursday on Hwy 1 near Lompoc
Southbound Highway 1 at the junction of State Route 246 will be closed for a rock scaling operation from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, resulting in a detour for travelers. Motorists will not have be able to travel south on Highway 1 but will be directed east on Highway 246 in Buellton to reach southbound US 101, according to Caltrans District 5.
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Jeremy
Jeremy is a four-year-old male orange tabby and white domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Jeremy's adoption fees include spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption...
syvnews.com
Oak Valley Elementary in Buellton breaks ground on construction of pre-kindergarten classrooms
Oak Valley Elementary School in Buellton officially broke ground on a new classroom wing for its pre-kindergarten students with a ground-breaking ceremony held on campus Friday morning. In addition to a two-classroom building designed to accommodate the school's youngest learners, a shared student restroom and workroom/storage facility are planned for...
syvnews.com
Call for artists issued by Lompoc Public Library for display at Grossman Gallery
The Lompoc Public Library has issued a call for artists who would like to be considered as featured exhibitors at the library’s Grossman Gallery during 2022-24 calendar years. All Central Coast artists 18 years and older are invited to apply before the Thursday, Feb. 16 deadline. Exceptions to the...
syvnews.com
Righetti girls win again, maintain lead in Ocean League standings
There is some distance to go in the girls Ocean League soccer race, but Righetti has put itself in a commanding position. Keely Camacho and Sylena Heredia scored in the first half Tuesday night, and the Warriors cruised from there to a 4-0 league win against Nipomo at Righetti's Warrior Stadium. Righetti moved to 14-4, 8-0 with six league games left.
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez teams have mixed results
Santa Ynez teams had mixed results during a busy week of area sports action. The Santa Ynez boys soccer team (8-8-1) rebounded for a 1-0 non-league win at Santa Ynez against Dunn (3-3-2) in a rivalry game between the two nearby schools in the Santa Ynez Valley Saturday night after losing 2-1 to Righetti Friday night at home in a showdown for first place in the Ocean League.
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley Chorale to present free concert at St. Mark's Church
Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present a free concert Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Avenue, Los Olivos. Under the direction of Music Director, David Torres, the chorale will perform pieces from its 2022 Christmas concert, as well as new heartwarming music that includes such titles as “Lunar Lullaby” and “A Light of Hope and Song,” according to an announcement.
syvnews.com
VOTE: See who's up for Player of the Week
Voters can choose from nearly a dozen candidates for Times area Player of the Week. This time, the voting is for the week of Jan. 16-21. Here is a rundown of the candidates and their accomplishments. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. There will be one winner announced after the voting ends on Friday at 2 p.m.
syvnews.com
Athletes of the Week honored at Round Table after holiday hiatus
For the first time since early December, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table met Monday at Giavanni's Pizza, and several NSBCART athletes of the week were recognized. For the week of Dec. 12-17: Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph boys basketball, and Sydney Madison, Orcutt Academy girls soccer. Yessoufou scored...
