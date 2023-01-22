The draw for the qualifications for the Men’s European U17 Water Polo Championships was conducted during the LEN Technical Water Polo Committee’s meeting. Apart from Group A, the top two ranked sides of each group will join the already qualified sides at the championships, to be held in Manisa (TUR). Turkiye, as the host, shall go through from Group A, no matter which rank the team will take at the end of the tournament so from here the highest ranked side will qualify – though based on the power ranks, the Turks should battle for the top spot with host Georgia.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO