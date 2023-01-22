ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

swimswam.com

Alabama Picks Up Maine State Record Holder Audrey Cohen (2024)

Breaststroke specialist Audrey Cohen has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama, beginning in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Audrey Cohen. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Colorado Zone Leads The Way At 2023 IA Midwest All Stars

SCY (25 yards) The top age group swimmers in the Midwestern area converged in Des Moines on Jan. 14-15 for the annual Midwest All Stars meet, where the surrounding LSCs are invited to compete as a team and vie for points. Each LSC could score five swimmers per event per...
DES MOINES, IA
Pool Records Fall As Princeton Women Earn Road Victory Over Columbia

SCY (25 yards) NEW YORK – Along with earning a 180-155 victory over Columbia, the Princeton University women’s swimming & diving team broke a pair of pool records Friday night inside the Percy Uris Natatorium. The team of Isabella Korbly, Margaux McDonald, Liza Whitmire and Amelia Liu earned...
PRINCETON, NJ
Fike Swim to Design Suits for Texas LMSC

Courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim. To celebrate its upcoming South Central Zone meet, the North Texas LMSC asked Fike Swim to design custom suits for participants. In addition to the unique design, the compression, durability, and comfort of Fike suits are superior to anything else on the market. From the North Texas LMSC Vice Chair Jacky Yen:
TEXAS STATE

