The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.

