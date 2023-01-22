Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm arson, entertainer loses costumes and more
MILWAUKEE - An arson near Prospect and Belleview on Milwaukee's east side destroyed a popular entertainer's costumes and more. You may have seen Angel Alvarez dancing at 16th and Greenfield as Spider-Man or busting a move on Downer. He has been entertaining in Milwaukee for decades. "I would just go...
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzeria's made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
Live music bar 'Howl at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howl at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lebnani; Milwaukee’s newest Middle-Eastern restaurant
Last summer, Lebnani House opened with a menu complete with an array of Syrian, Lebanese, Jordanian, Palestinian and Armenian dishes - And guests keep coming back for more. Brian Kramp is checking out Milwaukee’s newest Middle-Eastern restaurant that’s decked out with items from across the world.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy, 11, shot near 65th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 11, was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 25 near 65th and Silver Spring. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's snow totals lag; now behind Fayetteville, Arkansas
MILWAUKEE - Even with nearly 2" of snowfall early on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Milwaukee is having a lackluster season when it comes to snow. Since Nov. 1, Milwaukee has only received 10.7" of snow – well behind the average of 25". It's no surprise with multiple big snows this...
Egg & Flour Pizzeria closes at Crossroads Collective
Chef Adam Pawlak has decided to close his Egg &Flour Pizzeria at Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee.
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
WISN
Milwaukee violent weekend: 18 people shot in separate incidents, four dead
MILWAUKEE — A violent weekend in Milwaukee. Over the weekend eighteen people were shot in separate incidents. Four died including two teenagers. These are the Milwaukee police reports from over the weekend. Saturday, 21, 2023 - 7 people shot. One man shot on 34th and National at approximately 3:30...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, apparent robbery on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 25 in what police said appears to be a robbery. It happened near 21st and Burleigh around 2:20 p.m. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the alleged robber. Anyone with information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
WISN
Car split in half at 35th and W. Burnham Street
MILWAUKEE — A car was badly damaged near 35th and Burnham. The front end of the car was ripped off the rest of the car after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. According to police two drivers, ages 17 and 19, were taken...
New job with City of Milwaukee hopes to tackle reckless driving
As part of the City of Milwaukee’s commitment to Vision Zero, the goal of achieving zero traffic deaths, it is looking for a person to lead this effort.
communityjournal.net
Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours
In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver collides with MFD truck; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a Milwaukee Fire Department truck that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 9:12 a.m. near N. Lincoln Memorial Drive and N. Harbor Drive. Police say a motorist slid and collided with an unoccupied parked MFD fire truck that had...
Fugitive wanted in Milwaukee for 2020 murder arrested in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Wisconsin over two years ago was arrested Tuesday in Phoenix, authorities said. Brandon Gladney, 34, had been on the run since he allegedly shot his cousin to death outside a Milwaukee convenience story in May 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release Wednesday.
CBS 58
No silly rabbit this year; 2023 is dedicated to this animal in Chinese culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January is a busy time for calendar flipping. We did it three weeks ago to start 2023, and over the weekend, we began the Lunar New Year. This holiday typically occurs on the second new moon following the winter solstice. In Chinese culture, this marks the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6 separate Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 6 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating six separate shootings that happened Sunday, Jan. 22. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning around 1 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. McKinley and Vliet. A Milwaukee man 46, died at the...
Bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wauwatosa to begin in June
Milwaukee County's bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wawautosa is set to begin passenger service on June 4.
Comments / 0