Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 2-alarm arson, entertainer loses costumes and more

MILWAUKEE - An arson near Prospect and Belleview on Milwaukee's east side destroyed a popular entertainer's costumes and more. You may have seen Angel Alvarez dancing at 16th and Greenfield as Spider-Man or busting a move on Downer. He has been entertaining in Milwaukee for decades. "I would just go...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lebnani; Milwaukee’s newest Middle-Eastern restaurant

Last summer, Lebnani House opened with a menu complete with an array of Syrian, Lebanese, Jordanian, Palestinian and Armenian dishes - And guests keep coming back for more. Brian Kramp is checking out Milwaukee’s newest Middle-Eastern restaurant that’s decked out with items from across the world.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy, 11, shot near 65th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 11, was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 25 near 65th and Silver Spring. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's snow totals lag; now behind Fayetteville, Arkansas

MILWAUKEE - Even with nearly 2" of snowfall early on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Milwaukee is having a lackluster season when it comes to snow. Since Nov. 1, Milwaukee has only received 10.7" of snow – well behind the average of 25". It's no surprise with multiple big snows this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, apparent robbery on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 25 in what police said appears to be a robbery. It happened near 21st and Burleigh around 2:20 p.m. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the alleged robber. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Car split in half at 35th and W. Burnham Street

MILWAUKEE — A car was badly damaged near 35th and Burnham. The front end of the car was ripped off the rest of the car after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. According to police two drivers, ages 17 and 19, were taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours

In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver collides with MFD truck; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a Milwaukee Fire Department truck that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 9:12 a.m. near N. Lincoln Memorial Drive and N. Harbor Drive. Police say a motorist slid and collided with an unoccupied parked MFD fire truck that had...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KTAR News

Fugitive wanted in Milwaukee for 2020 murder arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Wisconsin over two years ago was arrested Tuesday in Phoenix, authorities said. Brandon Gladney, 34, had been on the run since he allegedly shot his cousin to death outside a Milwaukee convenience story in May 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6 separate Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 6 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating six separate shootings that happened Sunday, Jan. 22. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning around 1 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. McKinley and Vliet. A Milwaukee man 46, died at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

