ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Popular restaurant set to reopen in Youngstown

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5War_0kNLHmKs00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A once popular spot in downtown Youngstown is making a comeback.

You’ve seen its sign for decades. The Hub was once a spot for people to eat and drink right in the heart of downtown.

Report: Woman cited after son found wandering in snow with only a diaper

The Legal Arts Building had been vacant since 2005. Developers say they have been working on re-purposing it since about 2020. The parking deck is open.

Phase 2 is getting The Hub back and running. Developers posted on social media Saturday about starting phase two.

They say within the matter of hours, they already were getting calls.

Suspect in several crashes facing charges after scuffle with officer

“I’ve already gotten five phone calls, one of them yours. So, it’s a very popular place and people know the hub, we’ve all gone to the hub. Used to go there regularly in the 80s,” said John Angelilli of Greenheart Property Management.

The property management is looking for potential tenants to move into The Hub. Angelilli says they hope to have a variety of food and beverage places inside.

Another goal is to make Youngstown a more walk-able city.

Youngstown police: Man shot, beat mother of his children

Angelilli expressed his excitement seeing the redevelopment already started and looks forward being part of it.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown

FirstEnergy was working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Youngstown early Wednesday. According to the utility's website, as of 10:15 am, 432 homes and businesses were without electricity on the city's south side. Crews were working on a damaged utility pole along East Indianola Avenue. It's estimated that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Front Street in Youngstown reopens to two-way traffic Tuesday

Traffic is flowing again on West Front Street in Youngstown, after more than a year of being closed westbound on the street. City officials expected the project to be completed in August, but scheduling, labor and supply issues obstructed crews from reaching the anticipated date. Both lanes on the road...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Gunshots hit home on west side of Youngstown

Youngstown Police are investigating after receiving reports of a house on Youngstown's west side being hit with five to six bullets while a woman and her family were inside. Police responded to the home on North Evanston Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. The woman was able to grab her children...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy