Terre Haute, IN

Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting

By Nicole Krasean
 6 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend.

Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City.

Police say the person who was alleged to be with Bell during the incident has not been charged with a crime at this time and has since been released.

Police also stated that no charges are being filed against the homeowner who shot and killed Bell.

The investigation remains ongoing and police said more information would be released as the case allows.

Original : One person is dead and another in police custody after a shooting in a Terre Haute home early Sunday.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers were sent to the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Ave. around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday after a call about a homeowner shooting an intruder in their home.

The call to dispatch also mentioned a second person with the intruder who had ran away from the area.

Officers secured the scene and found the alleged intruder dead. The second person was found hiding in a neighboring back yard and was taken into custody.

THPD said this is an active investigation but there is no danger to the community.

Comments / 6

rundunnyrun
6d ago

If more people would stand up for themselves in these situations, the thug’s committing the crimes would think twice before breaking into someone’s house. Good for the home owner !

Reply
8
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

