Woman accused of Springville arson also charged with October burglary
Sara Lilley currently remains held in custody without bail.
Springville Arson Suspect Arraigned in Court
A Springville woman who is accused of setting fire to an apartment complex in the village has been arraigned in court. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 36-year-old Sara Lilley was arraigned Wednesday morning in Springville Village Court on a Class B felony charge of 2nd-degree arson. Lilley, a resident of the Springbrook Apartments, allegedly set fire to the building on North Buffalo Street at about 10:30 PM Monday, causing damage to multiple units. No injuries were reported, but several residents were displaced. Lilley is scheduled to return to court on February 6th for a felony hearing and is being held without bail. She faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Detectives discover drugs after executing search warrant in Jamestown
Investigators probing narcotics uncovered a quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine after executing a search warrant at a location in the city of Jamestown Wednesday morning. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team made entry into the lower apartment at 616 East 7th Street shortly after 6 am, but found that the residence was vacant. Detectives conducted a search, locating the fentanyl, meth, along with cutting agents, packaging materials, scales and drug ledgers. The investigation is continuing, and charges are expected in the future. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Town of Ellicott Police Department, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Dunkirk Police Department, Jamestown Police K-9, and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9, Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death
WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
Man Charged in Death of Kane Man
Charges were filed against a Kane man in the death of an unnamed Kane man that occurred in August. 35 year old Michael Cunningham has been charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Device, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
Two Arrested By Buffalo Police After Raid Uncovers Multiple Drugs And Guns
Two people were arrested by Buffalo Police for possession of multiple guns and drugs. On Friday, January 20, 2023, police conducted a search warrant on the first block of Gorski Street. During the raid, the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit and Buffalo Police SWAT Team discovered drugs and firearms. Buffalo Police...
Two Jamestown men face charges after traffic stop in Jamestown
Police arrested two Jamestown men after a traffic stop on West Harrison Street near Forest Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Officers say they determined that the driver, 38-year-old Darryl Cavness was allegedly operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state early Monday morning. Police also arrested a passenger, 50-year-old Jonathan Barlow, after a search yielded a quantity of alprazolam pills and suboxone strips. Cavness was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 1st, circumvention of an interlock device, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Barlow was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Both were transported to the City Jail.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to multiple felonies, faces 15 years in prison
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to multiple felonies related to shooting at a victim in a moving vehicle in the Black Rock neighborhood, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abdulla Abdalla, also known as “Dooley,” pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the first degree and one […]
Buffalo woman sentenced to 10 years in prison
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Buffalo woman convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Apartment complex resident charged with arson in Springville fire
36-year-old Sara Lilley was charged with second-degree arson in connection to the fire that occurred Monday night and displaced at least 20 people.
Buffalo man arrested following string of armed robberies
Jarmel Caldwell, 27, was charged with robbery in the second degree.
Sheriff: Woman charged with arson subject of sixty-three 911 calls
First responders went to Springbrook Apartments on N. Buffalo Street around 10:40 p.m.
DA says man who shot 3 outside Ellicott St. restaurant sentenced to 15 years
The incident took place in 2021, the DA's office says.
Buffalo man to serve 15 years in prison for shooting victims outside downtown restaurant
Submitted by the Office of Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 24-year-old David A. Douglas of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Per...
Salamanca Man Arrested on Warrant and Felony Drug Charges
A Salamanca man was charged with a felony after being arrested on a warrant Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Khristerpher M. Ellis on an outstanding warrant during a reported traffic stop. He was additionally charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; felony tampering with...
Buffalo man sentenced after shooting incident outside Downtown restaurant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to 15 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
Jamestown Man Allegedly Drives Drunk With One-Year-Old In His Backseat
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown resident is accused of driving while intoxicated with a one-year-old child as his backseat passenger. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Dale Goodridge for allegedly failing to keep right, having a suspended registration and a cracked windshield in the area of East Virginia Boulevard and May Street on the city’s southside Monday afternoon.
New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
Hamburg man indicted after explosive devices allegedly found in his home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Officials say […]
East Concord Man Arrested After Casino Fraud
An East Concord man was charged with fraud after an incident at the Seneca Allegany Casino Thursday. Salamanca Police charged 41-year-old Michael P. Hecht with felony forgery, felony criminal use of a credit card, felony identity theft, felony criminal possession of stolen property and felony grand larceny; petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and use of a credit card with intent to defraud.
